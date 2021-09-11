Song searching for Irish Leger hat-trick

Search For A Song is reported to be in rude health ahead of her bid for a third victory in the Comer Group International Irish St. Leger.

Trainer Dermot Weld has won the Curragh Classic on nine occasions in all, with Vintage Crop landing back-to-back renewals in the 1990s and Vinnie Roe securing four consecutive renewals between 2001 and 2004.

Having struck gold as a three-year-old in 2019 and successfully defended her crown 12 months ago, hopes are high that Search For A Song can complete the hat-trick on Sunday, having been saved for the race since finishing fifth in the Tattersalls Gold Cup in May.

Fiona Craig, bloodstock and breeding adviser to owners Moyglare Stud Farm, said: “All is good. I saw her at Rosewell House on Friday and her coat is like silk.

“Dermot has aimed her for this and rather kept her for it. She’s in great nick and looks fantastic.

“It’s a tough race, but I think she’ll run her usual good race.

“It would be something special to win it for a third time – we’ll dream.”

Search For A Song is one of 14 runners declared for the one-mile-six-furlong contest, with Joseph O’Brien firing a three-pronged assault.

Twilight Payment has an excellent record at the Curragh (PA) (PA Archive)

The Owning Hill handler runs six-times course winner and Melbourne Cup hero Twilight Payment, as well as the prolific Baron Samedi and Master Of Reality.

Johnny Murtagh steps Sonnyboyliston up in class following his lucrative success in the Ebor at York last month.

He said: “He’s going well, he came out of the Ebor really well and we’re looking forward to seeing how he gets on in this.”