Sonny Liston ready for John Smith’s Cup fight

Sonny Liston will try to deliver a knockout blow as he steps back up in trip in the John Smith’s Cup at York.

The four-year-old was last seen finishing second to Jimi Hendrix – also trained by Ralph Beckett and owned by Chelsea Thoroughbreds – in the Royal Hunt Cup over a mile at Royal Ascot last month.

Sonny Liston tackles an extended 10 furlongs on the Knavesmire, a trip the gelding has encountered before when third in the Listed Dee Stakes at Chester as a three-year-old.

“I think gelding him has really helped and he was the last off the bridle at Ascot,” said Emma Spencer, managing director and racing manager for owners Chelsea Thoroughbreds.

“I expect him to be ridden the same when he steps up in trip at York, he seemed to switch off well, but obviously Jimi Hendrix was quite a long way ahead of him on the other side.

“I think it looks a good race for him, obviously a very different race to Ascot, but I think he’s kind of proven himself over the trip before and could now get his act together and build on what he did in the Hunt Cup.”

Daniel and Claire Kubler’s Astro King finished down the field in the Royal Hunt Cup, but had previously ran well over a mile at York, coming home fourth and beaten just a length and a quarter despite not being afforded a clear passage through the race.

“If he hadn’t run in the Hunt Cup, what price would he be for this?” said Daniel Kubler.

“That first run for us at York was very encouraging. Straight after the race, we were like, ‘here’s a plan’ – because he finished off the race really nicely. So, we sort of always had it in our minds that probably Hunt Cup and then this looked very logical from that point onwards.

“Our analytics and stuff that we do would suggest that he should get a mile and a quarter. It’s definitely something that’s worth exploring further. I suppose the only thing is we wouldn’t want loads of rain. That would be our slight one, we’re a little bit concerned about.”

Simon and Ed Crisford’s Sea The Casper will be popular after his sole run of the year ended in victory in a 10-furlong Lingfield handicap.

Philip Robinson, assistant racing manager to owner Sheikh Rashid Dalmook Al Maktoum, said: “He’s a horse who hasn’t had a lot of racing, but he is going the right way and seems to be improving.

“He’s working nicely and we’re hopeful he will have a great chance.”

Kevin Ryan’s Marhaba The Champ is another horse with York form under his belt after his success over the course and distance in a May handicap.

His owner Jaber Abdullah is also represented by Robinson, who said: “He loved the track when he won there earlier this year.

“He had a tongue-tie on last time at Epsom (sixth) and he didn’t face it, but the ground should be fine and it’s all systems go.”

Elsewhere on the card, there is Listed action in the John Smith’s City Walls Stakes, a five-furlong sprint that has attracted 11 runners.

Ed Bethell’s Regional, an impressive winner of the Listed Achilles Stakes at Haydock and victorious over course and distance on his penultimate run, leads the way.

The latter effort was on good ground and the former on good to firm, meaning the five-year-old would not appreciate the heavy rain forecast in the York area.

“It’s very much weather-dependent at the moment. I’m hoping for a miracle and that every weather forecast will be completely wrong!” said Bethell.

“He’s in absolutely brilliant form at home, he looked pretty progressive in his last start when he won the Listed race at Haydock.

“He’s got a penalty to contend with as a result but it is more the weather that is my concern really, we’ll keep an eye on it and then make a call.

“I had thought that he could run here and then work towards the Nunthorpe, but if he didn’t run here and I had to go straight there then it wouldn’t really bother me.”

Queen Me, trained by Kevin Ryan and owned by Jaber Abdullah, finished just three lengths behind Shaquille in the Commonwealth Cup at Royal Ascot on her last outing and now takes on a five-furlong trip for the first time.

“She has showed quite a lot of ability and she finished behind Swingalong in the Lowther last year, so we know she likes York,” said Robinson on behalf of the owner.

“The ground should be fine and back in a Listed race, I think she will have a great chance. She’s been racing in Group One company and it makes a big difference, so hopefully she will be able to find her old form.”

A field of six contests the Group Three John Smith’s Silver Cup Stakes over a mile and six furlongs.

William Haggas’ Hamish was a decisive winner of the Ormonde Stakes at Chester on his last outing.

Brian Ellison’s Tashkhan also holds an entry and will benefit from the forecast rain when returning to a track he has run well at several times.