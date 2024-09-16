Soprano could be pitched at Keeneland contest next

George Boughey is eyeing a possible trip to Kentucky with Soprano following her third-place finish in the Matron Stakes at Leopardstown on Saturday.

Winner of the Sandringham Stakes at Royal Ascot in June, the daughter of Starspangledbanner had since struck Group Three gold in France, earning her a step up to Group One level in Ireland.

Boughey feels his star filly produced a career-best performance in picking up the bronze medal behind multiple Group One winner Porta Fortuna and Irish 1,000 Guineas heroine Fallen Angel and will now aim to secure a top-level prize of his own before the season is out, potentially in America next month.

“She’s for a long time threatened to be a Group One filly and I was slightly scratching my head for a large part of her career so far,” said the Newmarket handler.

“I think a change of tactics has been a huge help to her going forward. She was given a brilliant ride by Billy (Loughnane) on Saturday to get the position she did from a wide gate and she possibly used a bit of juice to get there, so I’m very proud of her and good to see her back at that level.

“Huge credit has to go to Charles Eddery, who rides her every day at home and travelled her over to Ireland the other day. He knows her inside out and was very bullish that she’d be in the shake-up against some very good fillies.

“Not many win four Group Ones, as Porta Fortuna has this year, and there was a Classic winner in second, so she’s mixing it with the very best.”

Considering future plans, Boughey added: “She may well go to Keeneland for the QEII on October 12. It’s a nine-furlong, three-year-old fillies only Group One that is worth just shy of $1million, so that’s a possible plan for her next.”