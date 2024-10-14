Soprano heading to Del Mar for Breeders’ Cup challenge

Soprano is to stay in America for a shot at the Breeders’ Cup, where she will step up in trip again for the Filly & Mare Turf.

Trainer George Boughey’s brave decision to send her to Keeneland for the Queen Elizabeth II Challenge Cup was certainly worthwhile as she finished a meritorious second, albeit beaten six lengths by impressive winner She Feels Pretty.

That was over nine furlongs, having finished off strongly over a mile when third in the Matron Stakes at Leopardstown. Now she will run over the best part of a mile and a half at the Breeders’ Cup.

“We were thrilled with her and she’s still learning really, she didn’t take the last bend quite as she might have done,” said Harry Herbert, managing director of owners Highclere Thoroughbred Racing.

“She’s run on really well, the winner had got away and looked an exceptional animal on the day. We were just thrilled to bits and the plan is to keep her in America and aim her at the Filly & Mare.

“The travelling didn’t bother her, I just think she needs to go further. I suspect her optimum trip is going to be a mile and a quarter in Europe. I know it is a mile and three at Del Mar but it’s a very sharp track and a very easy mile and three, so that’s the plan, which is very exciting.”

Another filly who has done Highclere proud this year is Believing, who has finished in the first four in five Group One sprints this season, unfortunately without winning one.

“Believing won’t go to Ascot, she’ll go for the Breeders’ Cup Sprint as she needs a bit more time after the Abbaye,” said Herbert.

“She’s fantastic, she’s doing really well, but I think that is the best option for her and then that will be her last race for Highclere before she goes to the sales in December.

“Her and Bradsell are two fantastic horses, but we know out there she can’t afford to have a flat spot so we might put cheekpieces on her in America, to see if that sharpens her up a little bit more, it is a pretty good track for closers.”

Teenage sensation Billy Loughnane rode Soprano at Keeneland and in victory at Royal Ascot, but as yet no decision has been made who will ride her next month. Plans are, though confirmed for Believing.

“At the moment we don’t know who will ride Soprano, I haven’t had a chance to talk to George yet, but we’ve got Ryan (Moore) booked for Believing, he’s ridden her before and he’ll be out there,” said Herbert.