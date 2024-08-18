Soprano likely to be given chance to prove herself in top-level company

George Boughey was thrilled to see Soprano hit the right note and return to winning ways Deauville on Thursday and has predicted she is only just getting started.

The daughter of Starspangledbanner has always been held in high regard by her connections and was a player in some hot heats at two.

After some respectable efforts earlier this season, she has thrived since upped to a mile and became a Royal Ascot winner when striking in the Sandringham.

After getting stuck in soft ground in the Coral Distaff on her next start, she struggled to land a blow at Ascot in the Valiant Stakes on her return to Ascot.

However, she secured Group honours for the first time when blitzing the opposition in the Prix de Lieurey, with a return to the forward-going tactics which served her well previously credited as the reason for her resurgence on French soil.

“I think I probably hold myself accountable for her riding instructions to date,” explained Boughey.

“She’s a filly who was very good on the front-end when chasing home Shuwari and Fallen Angel in the Star Stakes. She carries her head a bit funny and we decided to try to tuck her in and ride her to finish. It worked at Royal Ascot in the Sandringham and we went back to the old tactics of dropping her in and she just never quite got there.

“It was a bit of a bold move, but I was very keen for William to go forward and keep wide at Deauville and she is a filly who loves it on the front end. She hit the line very strong.”

Soprano holds an entry at Leopardstown in the Coolmore America “Justify” Matron Stakes next month, with Boughey admitting that race is a possibility with the filly warranting her chance to prove her quality at a higher level.

The Saffron House handler has also expressed his wish to see her return next season at four, feeling the Highclere Thoroughbreds-owned charge is getting better and better with experience.

He added: “She’s a filly who deserves to step up in grade again, and I wouldn’t be surprised to see her racing again next year as she is a filly who is getting better with age and with racing.

“It (Leopardstown) is a possibility, but we will see how she comes out of the race. She has always taken her racing incredibly well – even as a two-year-old – but it is all up in the air a bit at the moment.”