Soprano tries seven furlongs again in Sweet Solera Stakes

Soprano is given another chance to showcase her talents over seven furlongs in the Molson Coors Sweet Solera Stakes at Newmarket on Saturday.

George Boughey’s youngster started off her career at the minimum distance and was in full voice on debut when impressing in a Rowley Mile maiden.

She was then upped to six furlongs for the Albany Stakes at Royal Ascot and ran with real credit to finish third, a performance which signalled a step up to seven furlongs on soft ground for the Star Stakes at Sandown, where the daughter of Starspangledbanner again finished on the podium.

The filly is owned by Highclere Thoroughbreds for whom Boughey trained Cachet to win the 1000 Guineas and having been keen in the early stages before weakening inside the final furlong in her Esher outing, the Newmarket-based handler is eager to see how Soprano performs having blown away some of her freshness.

“She’s in good form and worked well with another filly of Highclere’s earlier this week,” said Boughey.

“She was a little bit weak late on at Sandown, having been a little bit fresh and gassy early doors.

“Her work has always suggested she’ll get the seven and she’s certainly worth another try at that trip on the right ground.”

Disputing favouritism with Soprano is Karl Burke’s Fallen Angel, who was a length ahead of the Boughey-trained contender when a silver medallist at Sandown, while Charlie Johnston’s course-and-distance winner Carolina Reaper represents the connections who landed this 12 months ago with Lakota Sioux.

Roger Varian’s Jabaara slightly disappointed at Royal Ascot but has always been held in high regard, while Charlie Appleby’s Wild Goddess showed real improvement when upped in distance to score decisively over track and trip late last month.

“Wild Goddess improved significantly from her debut at Haydock to win her novice stylishly, and we feel that she has come forward again since,” the Moulton Paddocks handler told Godolphin’s official website.

“Like most of the field, we are trying to establish our level for the season but we are hopeful she can be very competitive.”

Ed Walker’s Queen’s Reign also hit the target in good style over course and distance on her second appearance, with Richard Hughes’ Les Bleus another heading to the July Course on the back of a win at the venue when last sighted.

Jonathan Portman’s Cry Fiction completes the collection of eight fillies heading to post for this Group Three contest.