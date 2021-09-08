‘Sore’ Crowley taken to hospital for checks after Doncaster fall

Jim Crowley was forced to miss a promising winner as Israr came out on top in a battle of well-regarded newcomers in the British Stallion Studs EBF Maiden Stakes at Doncaster

A son of John Gosden’s Oaks and King George winner Taghrooda and champion sprinter Muhaarar, the youngster was nevertheless sent off at 8-1 behind favourite and stablemate Frantastic, himself a full-brother to Cracksman.

Drawn on the wing in stall 10, Israr lost ground by jinking right at the start, but was soon back on an even keel and with Frantastic off the bridle with two furlongs to run, he moved stylishly into contention.

Despite looking green Frantastic made a pleasing debut, running on into third, but for Israr it was the perfect start, beating the outsider Savvy Victory by half a length.

Unfortunately for Crowley, however, he was replaced by Robert Havlin, having been unseated from his mount in the opening race, Jadhlaan.

Havlin said: “It’s nice to ride a winner, but never nice in those circumstances.

“The doctor said he (Crowley) got up OK, but was feeling a bit of pain high in his back so they took him to get checked over.”

Clerk of the course Roderick Duncan provided an update on Crowley, who went to the Northern General Hospital in Sheffield.

Duncan added: “He was conscious and stood up walking, but he was very sore.”

On the winner, who was given a 25-1 quote by Paddy Power and Betfair for the Derby, Havlin added: “He’s very laid-back. He’s like family – Taghrooda was very laid-back.

“We were going slow (early), and he wasn’t really taking the bit. So I sat closer then.

Jim Crowley had a nasty fall in the opening race at Doncaster (Adam Davy/PA) (PA Wire)

“He was just racing a little bit babyish – but when I gave him a squeeze, he was all there for me and finished out well.

“He picked up well. He’s from a mile-and-a-half family, but he’s a bit quicker.

“You can see he’s smaller and stockier and stronger than the others. He’s nice, and we hope he’s got a bright future.

“I love his mindset.”

Thady Gosden trains Israr with his father and said of their runners: “I was very happy with both of them.

“Obviously it was first time out for both, so there’s that lack of experience.

“I was very happy with the third there (too). He ran on nicely, got the hang of things late on.

“I’m very happy with the winner. They’re both exceptionally well-bred.

“It’s obviously nice for Rab to ride the winner – but we hope Jim’s OK. It was a bit of a shock to see him fall there, and obviously it’s terrible to see things like that when they happen.

“But he seemed to get up fine, and hopefully he isn’t too much worse for it.”