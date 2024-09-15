Sosie so good for Fabre and Guyon in Prix Niel

Sosie is the new favourite for the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe with some bookmakers after claiming the notable scalp of Look De Vega in the Qatar Prix Niel at ParisLongchamp.

Look De Vega was a warm order to maintain his unbeaten record and cement his place at the head of ante-post lists for next month’s showpiece event over the same course and distance on what his first competitive start since a brilliant victory in the French Derby in early June.

Ridden by Ronan Thomas and carrying the Al Shaqab Racing colours for the first time, the Carlos and Yann Lerner-trained colt was in front for much of the way, but it was clear from early in the home straight that he had a real fight on his hands.

Sosie, who had won the Grand Prix de Paris since finishing third behind Look De Vega in the Prix du Jockey Club, shadowed him throughout in the hands of Maxime Guyon and saw out the mile-and-a-half trip best to score decisively from Delius, with Look De Vega weakening into third.

Coral make Sosie their 7-2 market leader from 7-1 to provide French maestro Andre Fabre with a ninth Arc success on October 6, with Look De Vega eased to 6-1 from 3-1.

Guyon told Sky Sports Racing: “I’m really happy with Sosie, 2400 (metres) is much better for him.

“The ground is a little bit sticky today and for me he is much better on good ground, so I think if the ground is OK for the Arc I have a really good chance to win.

“He’s very easy to ride, he’s very relaxed. He doesn’t have a big turn of foot but he has long speed, which is why I preferred to come outside.

“I cross my fingers for the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe and we will see, but I think we have a really good chance.”

Of Look De Vega, Yann Lerner said: “It’s a little bit disappointing to be only third with a horse that was unbeaten, but we know the horse had a good break and when he came back after the break he was very heavy on the scales.

“Still this morning he was more heavy than he should be, but the race today is good. He was in front taking the race, we didn’t use the whip and he breathed a lot after the race.

“The big objective is in three weeks and I want to be sure to have my horse very good in three weeks.

“I’m not scared, I have a lot of confidence in my horse and I want to prepare him the best we can. I’m 100 per cent sure in three weeks he’ll be in top form.

“There is less pressure on the shoulders and I know we will come with a really nice horse.”

Iresine wore down Aidan O’Brien’s Continuous to secure victory in the Qatar Prix Foy.

Continuous claimed Classic glory in the St Leger at Doncaster 12 months ago before finishing fifth in the Arc and was looking to tee himself up for a possible second tilt at Europe’s premier middle-distance contest off the back of a confidence-boosting Group Three win at the Curragh last month.

The four-year-old set out to make all the running under Christophe Soumillon, but faltered late on and was passed by both Jean-Pierre Gauvin’s Iresine and Zarir, with the former coming out on top in the hands of Marie Velon.

With the first two home both geldings, neither are eligible to run in the Arc.