Soumillon predicts Sunway will eventually land big prize

Christophe Soumillon was full of praise for Sunway, who again ran creditably in defeat behind Jan Brueghel in the Betfred St Leger, having come close in the Irish Derby earlier in the season.

Deira Mile and Sunway were third and fourth past the post respectively, with a nose separating them.

However, Owen Burrows’ Deira Mile had given David Menuisier’s Sunway a hefty bump and their placings were reversed.

Soumillon said: “He ran really well, but when we were fighting it out inside the last 250 yards he got a big bump from the horse on his outside, which meant we lost third place on the line.

“He’s a very nice horse, he did everything perfect today and I’m very happy with the run. There’s a nice race in him.”

Menuisier, speaking before the reversal was confirmed, said: “He would have clearly finished third and I’d be amazed if we don’t get it.

“He ran another good race as usual, he just found a couple of better ones today.

“He could have done with a stronger pace but we have no excuses, he was third best today.

“I think he’ll run again this season as he’s had a little break, but I don’t know where yet.”

Burrows had no complaints about Deira Mile being demoted from third, and expected to be so in the immediate aftermath.

“He’s run a good race and probably could have done with a stronger gallop, but unfortunately he gave Sunway a bump and I think we’ll lose third,” he said.

“With the blinkers on I was conscious I didn’t want him seeing loads of daylight, so Jason (Watson) dropped him in, but the way the race was run, it was an advantage to be closer to the pace.

The owner is keen to have a crack at the Arc and why not, he likes a punt

“The race wasn’t run to suit. He travelled into it good, stayed the trip well, but they dictated the pace from the front.

“The owner is keen to have a crack at the Arc and why not, he likes a punt.

“He’s run a similar race to what Hukum did in this, but I don’t think he’s another Hukum, unfortunately!”