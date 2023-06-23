Soushi digs deep for Duke of Edinburgh honours

Ryan Moore’s stellar week at Royal Ascot continued when he steered Okita Soushi to a battling success in the Duke of Edinburgh Stakes.

The 39-year-old had to be at his strongest aboard the Joseph O’Brien-trained five-year-old and from a position near the rear of the 18-strong field, Moore was urging his mount to improve his position as the turn for home approached.

Swinging the bend, Moore angled Okita Soushi wide to lay down a challenge and he soon hit top gear to join Alan King’s HMS President on the front end entering the final furlong, as the duo went on to fight out a thrilling finish.

Okita Soushi held on to return a neck verdict at 9-1 and continue a special day for the O’Brien family following the success of Joseph’s brother Donnacha in the Albany Stakes earlier in the day.

O’Brien: “It was a great ride from Ryan. He ran a very good race here last year in a mile-and-six handicap.

“It is special to get a winner this week. We’ve hit the crossbar a bit. The horses have all run well, but haven’t won.

“I’m delighted for the owners as well. Ryan is the best jockey in the world, isn’t he. When we are lucky enough to get him on the odd time, it is very special.

“I think anyone will tell you he’s the best in the world. He’s been riding at the top of his game for a number of years and he is riding at the top of his game now.

“He is a special jockey. I’m not sure he’s ridden a winner for me before, I’m not sure. But it is special to get him anyway.”

Frankie Dettori brought up a day four double when steering the John and Thady Gosden-trained Coppice to Sandringham Stakes glory – a first winner of the week for leading owners Juddmonte.

The daughter of Kingman was sent off the 6-1 joint-favourite and was following in the footsteps of her brother Calyx who stormed to Coventry Stakes success for connections in 2018.

Dettori, won won the Albany Stakes earlier in the day, told ITV: “That was a good effort, the Juddmonte team are here so to get a good winner for them is nice, they’ve been great supporters of mine. They’re on the board so I’m very pleased.

“We thought she was a Guineas filly but she didn’t come to hand soon enough. We put her in this race as we thought she’d be very competitive and she was.

“This week has been unbelievable, I love Ascot so I’m enjoying the moment.

“I won my first Gold Cup in 1992 and another one yesterday, my ninth. And we’ve still got tomorrow to come.”