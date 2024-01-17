Southwell passes morning inspection
Wednesday’s meeting at Southwell goes ahead as planned after the track passed a precautionary inspection.
The course was raceable under the fleece covers on Tuesday, but officials felt it prudent to check conditions on raceday morning due to the prospect of freezing overnight temperatures.
An inspection was planned for 8am but clerk of the course David Attwood was able to give the go-ahead an hour earlier than that.
Southwell is the only jumps card to take place on Wednesday, with Newbury already called off.
There will be no National Hunt action in Britain on Thursday with Ludlow abandoned due to a frozen track following an inspection on Wednesday morning. The other scheduled meetings at Wincanton and Newcastle were cancelled earlier in the week.
Friday’s card at Market Rasen is also now subject to a precautionary check at noon on Thursday.
The course is reported to be free from frost under fleece covers but temperatures could drop as low as -5C before the fixture.
