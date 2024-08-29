Southwell treble seals Racing League glory for Wales & The West

A final night treble rocketed Wales & The West to a second Racing League title at Southwell.

Jamie Osborne’s region pounced on the closing card to be crowned Racing League champions in 2022, but the hunters became the hunted 12 months ago as they surrendered their trophy to Ireland in the very last race of the competition.

After a slow start to the six-week event this time around, Wales & The West found themselves in their customary position at the top of the standings heading to Nottinghamshire, holding a 41.5 point advantage over London & The South in second.

Although Matt Chapman’s team put up a real fight, it was Wales & The West who confirmed themselves as the dominant force in the Racing League thanks to their three winners on the night.

Team manager Osborne said: “I was deeply scarred by our defeat last year, when we managed to snatch defeat from the jaws of victory and it’s a huge relief.

“I’ve had a great, committed team of trainers who have all bought into the concept. Ultimately that has meant we have had the most runners and we have probably been the most consistent, and that is all down to the trainers who have backed me to do the job.”

Osborne boxed smart in the early stages of Southwell’s card, successfully playing his joker as Ian Williams’ Dancing In Paris (4-1) landed the opening Tote.co.uk It’s The Final Countdown Racing League R36 Handicap in the hands of Saffie Osborne.

With her father successfully playing his joker, the jockey said: “I think he was keen to try to get that right this year, he was fairly unlucky with his joker last year.

“It looked like the right race to play it in last year on paper, it just didn’t work out, but luckily today it did.”

The rider then doubled her tally aboard Edward Smyth-Osbourne’s 10-1 shot Noodle Mission in the Tote.co.uk It’s A 3 Horse Race Racing League R37 Handicap.

She secured a treble on the night aboard Ed Walker’s Fantasy Believer (14-1) in the Tote.co.uk Who’ll Take The Crown Racing League R41 Handicap as she went on to win the top jockey prize for the third year running.

Daniel Muscutt had to settle for second in the race for top jockey but could at least take comfort in partnering Manxman (4-1) to win the Tote.co.uk It’s Not Over Yet Racing League R39 Handicap.

Simon and Ed Crisford’s consistent four-year-old brought an end to the winning run of Sir Mark Prescott’s Warmonger as he led home a one-two for Chris Hughes’ East region.

Muscutt said: “The Prescott horse was the one to beat on paper and I was able to track him into the race from the three-pole.

“I was able to work my way into the race and he let down well. The all-weather was a question mark but he seemed to enjoy it.”

Another jockey who has enjoyed a fine Racing League is Billy Loughnane and he teamed up with trainer George Boughey to ride two winners for the Ireland team.

Oliver Show (11-2) struck for the duo in the Tote.co.uk Joins The Racing App Racing League R40 Handicap, while Thunder Moor got the best of a thrilling three-way finish to replicate his win of last year in the closing Tote.co.uk Big Finale Racing League R42 Handicap.

Meanwhile, there was a win for Derbyshire-born Ben Robinson aboard Brian Ellison’s Northern Spirit (15-2) in the Tote.co.uk Live On The Racing App Racing League R38 Handicap, as Mick Quinn’s North region avoided picking up the wooden spoon.

“It’s nice to get sort of a local winner – I’m from Derbyshire – and it’s great the Racing League with good prize-money so you can’t complain,” said Robinson.

“Brian’s horses are in great form and he ran well at Newcastle and was unlucky not to win over five. Six furlongs today really played to his strengths.”