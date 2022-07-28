Sparkling Beauty shines bright to leave Hughes excited

Richard Hughes appears to have a potentially very nice filly on his hands in the shape of Sparkling Beauty, given the way she won the Tatler EBF Maiden Fillies’ Stakes at Goodwood.

Traditionally a strong race, the seven-furlong event has been won by subsequent Group One winners Rhododendron and Amazing Maria in recent years.

Second on her debut at Newbury when the winner had previous experience, the daughter of Oasis Dream had clearly taken a good step forward.

Ridden confidently by Rossa Ryan, she hit the front well over a furlong out but there was never any danger of her folding under pressure.

The race was won a long way from home and the Amo Racing-owned 7-2 joint-favourite went powerfully through the line to beat She’s Hot, not disgraced in the Albany last time out, by three and a half lengths.

Sparkling Beauty put plenty of distance between herself and the others (Steven Paston/PA) (PA Wire)

“I love this place! We made a plan that we’d come here after her Newbury run and it has worked out lovely,” said Hughes, who enjoyed some of his finest moments in the saddle on the famous Sussex Downs.

“She has thrived since her last run, she has taken all in her stride and it is just perfect timing, four weeks. We have entered her in the Moyglare, I don’t normally enter horse in Group Ones but I felt she warranted an entry. We will get the team together and have a chat

“Seven furlongs is fine for now, she will get a mile and maybe 10 furlongs next year. She is not fast, but she has lovely pace. I was glad to see a real gallop today.

“I would have been very disappointed if she had been beaten here today.

“Amo Racing vey kindly sent me one horse and that is her, I was very lucky to get a good one!”