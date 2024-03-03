Sparks Fly pencilled in for Lincoln return

Sparks Fly is likely to kick off her year in the Pertemps Network Lincoln after a remarkable season that saw her notch up eight victories.

Bred and owned by Dave Lowe, the four-year-old was a revelation when stepping away from the all-weather in spring last year.

She started out on the turf with a rating of 59 and shot through the rankings when winning six times consecutively under Rossa Ryan and latterly Laura Pearson.

She may have been beaten over an extended mile and a quarter in the Lyric Stakes at York, but she bounced right back to form next time out at Haydock.

That run led her to the Listed Prix Isola Bella at Saint-Cloud in October, where she soared to a 12-length success when never seeing another rival from start to finish.

A return to the same track for the Prix Tantieme did not bring about the same result, as the filly finished sixth in a run connections consider to have been one too many in an otherwise superb campaign.

“She was a real flagbearer for us, she was the winning-most horse in Britain and she started off with a rating of 59 and finished off on 107 – that was exceptional,” said trainer David Loughnane.

“Saint-Cloud was just one run too many, she was well in herself at home but we knew on the day. Even going to post, Laura said she just wasn’t the same horse and she had just gone a little bit over the top.

“Hindsight is a great thing, we got greedy trying to win nine but she owes us nothing and she was a superstar, we’d like to think we could get a bit more black type on her page.”

Sparks Fly has now returned from her winter break and is being prepared for the Lincoln at Doncaster on what is officially the opening day of the Flat season in Britain.

The mile handicap is often run on more testing ground, which the filly relishes, and it is likely that she will be campaigned in two stages, with a break in the middle to avoid quick ground at the height of the summer.

“She’s wintered really nicely, she enjoyed her holiday but she gets bored pretty quickly, so we were quite keen to get her back into work,” said Loughnane.

“She’s not one that likes to be out of work for long but she’s done well for a break.

“At the moment, our first port of call will be the Lincoln if all goes to plan, she gets there on time and the ground is right for her.

“We’ll probably look to campaign her in the first half of the season, give her a little break in the middle part and then bring her back again for the second half.

“This is England after all, so you never know what’s going on with the weather and what we’ll end up with.”