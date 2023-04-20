‘Special’ Auguste Rodin just one to look forward to for Moore

Ryan Moore has high hopes Qipco 2000 Guineas and Betfred Derby favourite Auguste Rodin will go on and prove himself as a “special” horse.

Since finishing second on his debut the Deep Impact colt won his maiden before taking a Group Two on Irish Champions Weekend and signing off for the season in the Vertem Futurity Trophy at Doncaster.

“He’s obviously a very exciting horse, he should be unbeaten but we missed the first day. Apart from that, he’s done everything right, every start and the Vertem Futurity wasn’t a straightforward race, but he did everything right and showed a good attitude,” said Moore on the Betfair Betting Podcast.

“I think he beat a fair horse, the horse of (John and Thady) the Gosdens (Epictetus) and I think he’s going to be a better horse this year again. Obviously, he’s by Deep Impact out of Rhododendron.

“He ticks all the boxes, he’s a real good moving horse and has a beautiful rhythm. So we’re looking forward to this season.”

Despite being as low as 5-2 for the Guineas, Moore and trainer Aidan O’Brien have always viewed him as more of a Derby type.

“We always thought that’s what he was, he got an awful lot of class and hopefully he’s a special horse,” said Moore.

“I don’t think he’s going to struggle for pace (in the Guineas). He’s got plenty of speed, his dam won a Lockinge. There’s plenty of pace there. He’s moving beautifully at the moment and seems to be in a good place.”

Second-favourite for the Guineas is stablemate Little Big Bear, who has not run since a setback prevented him from building on his stunning seven-length Phoenix Stakes win over six furlongs.

“When he got into top gear and he opened up in the last furlong there, he was very impressive and ran through the line. You know, his last furlong was his best furlong,” said Moore.

“All he’s done is finish off his race well, he’s a very exciting horse. By No Nay Never out of a Bering mare. He’s one that we’re very much looking forward to and he could be a very good miler, but we’ll see as we haven’t asked him a serious question yet.

Regarding the trip Moore said: “You never know until you try, but he’ll give himself every opportunity. He does everything right, he’s got a super attitude and the way he ran through the line at the Curragh, you’d like to think that a mile should be within range.”

Moore also holds strong claims in the Qipco 1000 Guineas with Meditate, last seen winning at the Breeders’ Cup.

“She ran pretty much every month last year. OK, she was beat in the Moyglare by a good filly (Tahiyra) but the ground was a bit soft that day,” said Moore.

“She was very good in America when stepped up to the mile. We are looking forward to her. I think she’ll run a big race in the 1000 Guineas.

“(She has a) good long stride suited to Newmarket, is well-balanced and will come down the hill.”