Spinner speeds home for impressive Cecil Frail success

Twilight Spinner took a step up to Listed class in her stride as she ran out an emphatic winner of the EBF British Stallion Studs Cecil Frail at Haydock

Unraced as a juvenile last season, David O’Meara’s filly finished third on her racecourse debut at Pontefract last month before opening her account with a clear-cut victory at Ripon a fortnight ago.

The Hambleton Racing-owned three-year-old was an 8-1 shot for her latest assignment on Merseyside and could hardly have been more impressive.

Settled at the rear of the field for much of the contest, Twilight Spinner began to make inroads inside the final two furlongs and was in front passing the one-furlong marker.

Once asked to fully extend by Shane Gray, the daughter of crack sprinter Twilight Son displayed smart acceleration given the testing conditions to pull six and a half lengths clear of the significantly more experienced Ventura Diamond.

O’Meara said: “It was a bit of a gamble pitching her straight into this. She’s only run twice and won a maiden last time out. Going from a maiden to doing that is quite something.

“I thought in doing what she did at Ripon, she achieved a lot. She beat her own side by 12 or 15 lengths – it looked like she was well above average.

“The ground today was a bit of an unknown, but Spinatrix, the dam, liked soft ground. The sire, Twilight Son, we weren’t sure.

I'd like to think she could go to the very top

“Shane gave her a great ride. He got her across from the wing and took his time. Then she came alive.

“I’ll speak to Simon Turner of Hambleton Racing and see what they want to do.

“It’s early days in her career. She’s still only a frame, so I’d like to think she could go to the very top.

“She’s not going to be done and dusted at three – she’s got a huge future.”

Twilight Spinner’s rider was similarly impressed.

“That was very good. Obviously it was only her third run. She did it really well,” said Gray.

“She was still a bit green early doors, (but) two furlongs out she picked up really well.

“She loves the ground and I think she’s a smart filly.”

Market principals Last Empire and Dandalla were both disappointing, finishing second-last and last respectively.