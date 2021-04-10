Sporting bodies in talks after Prince Philip’s funeral set for next Saturday

Sporting bodies are in discussions regarding plans for next Saturday’s fixtures following confirmation that Prince Philip’s funeral will take place at Windsor Castle that afternoon.

A national minute’s silence will be observed as the ceremonial royal funeral begins at 3pm.

The funeral will take place on a busy sporting weekend with the FA Cup semi-finals, a full Football League programme, the Women’s Six Nations and the opening day of the World Snooker Championship among the events on the calendar.

The Football League has announced that matches scheduled to begin at 3pm will be rearranged.

An EFL spokesperson said: “As a mark of respect, EFL matches scheduled for 3pm on Saturday 17 April will be moved to avoid a clash with the funeral of HRH The Prince Philip Duke of Edinburgh.

“The EFL will now work with its clubs to determine at what time the matches will be played, giving consideration to the timing of the service.

“An announcement will follow in due course.”

The Football Association, Premier League and the England and Wales Cricket Board are all in dialogue with the Department for Culture, Media and Sport regarding arrangements while the Women’s Six Nations is awaiting guidance, the PA news agency understands.

Barnsley v Middlesbrough – Sky Bet Championship – Oakwell (PA Wire)

In the Premier League, Wolves are due to host Sheffield United at 3pm, following the lunchtime fixture between Newcastle and West Ham.

The FA Cup semi-final between Chelsea and Manchester City is due to kick-off at 5.30pm at Wembley.

The Government’s published advice regarding the period of national mourning states: “The decision as to whether sporting fixtures continue to go ahead is at the discretion of organisers.

“Organisers may wish to consider using black armbands and observing a silence before matches are played.”

In Scotland, Rangers are due to host Celtic at 4pm, one of six fourth-round ties scheduled in the Scottish Cup.

A Scottish Football Association statement read: “In light of confirmation that the funeral of HRH Prince Philip will take place next Saturday at 3pm, we have entered dialogue with the relevant stakeholders with regard to Scottish Cup fourth round fixtures scheduled on that day.

“We will update participating clubs, supporters and partners in due course.”

The British Horseracing Authority will also hold discussions regarding its own plans.

The biggest race next weekend is the Coral Scottish Grand National at Ayr, which is due off at 3.35pm, while it also is the Greenham meeting at Newbury.

Crystal Palace v Chelsea – Premier League – Selhurst Park (PA Wire)

On Saturday, tributes were paid at sporting grounds up and down the country following Buckingham Palace’s announcement a day earlier that the Duke had died peacefully in his sleep at the age of 99.

Sportsmen and women observed a two-minute silence at the start of fixtures, and wore black armbands as a mark of respect, including at Aintree.

The Football Association announced flags at Wembley and St George’s Park will fly at half-mast.

EFL chair Rick Parry said of the Duke: “As a patron of over 800 organisations, his high regard for the encouragement of sport and welfare of young people was unequivocal, and his loss will undoubtedly be felt not only here in the UK but across the world.”

British Olympic Association chair, Sir Hugh Robertson, also paid tribute to the Duke.

“I would like to offer our sincere condolences to Her Majesty the Queen and the Royal Family, and especially to our President HRH The Princess Royal. The thoughts of the nation are with them all at this time,” he said.