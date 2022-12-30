Sports review of the year – the highs and lows of 2022

Another year of highs and lows – there was certainly a surprise or two thrown in during 2022. We reflect on a year that saw the deaths of legendary jockey Lester Piggott and the Queen, the crowning of Baaeed as the best British runner since Frankel and a rollercoaster ride for Frankie Dettori, who faces a seminal 2023 after announcing the beginning of the end…

January

:: Crack two-milers Shishkin and Energumene served up a real treat for Ascot racegoers in an epic battle for the Clarence House Chase. Shishkin looked in trouble at one stage, but dug deep after the last to reel in his rival and prevail by a length in a race that really lived up to its billing.

:: On the same afternoon Douvan’s full-brother Jonbon confirmed himself a smart prospect in victory at Haydock.

February

:: Three-times champion jockey Oisin Murphy was banned for 14 months after admitting to breaking Covid rules, misleading the British Horseracing Authority and prejudicial conduct, plus two alcohol breaches. The rider, who was also fined £31,111, will not return before February 16, 2023.

March

:: Rachael Blackmore secured her place in the record books as she became the first female jockey to win the Cheltenham Gold Cup aboard A Plus Tard. In another stellar Festival for the rider and trainer Henry de Bromhead, Honeysuckle defended her Champion Hurdle title, while Bob Olinger was a fortunate winner of the Turners Novices Chase as Galopin Des Champs crashed out at the last when miles in front.

:: The Champion Chase rematch between Energumene and Shishkin fell flat, with Shishkin never looking happy and eventually pulled up. The ground was put forward as the obvious reason for his below-par effort in the immediate aftermath, but it later transpired Shishkin was suffering from a rare bone condition.

April

:: Amateur rider Sam Waley-Cohen enjoyed a fairytale finish to his career as he steered Noble Yeats to a shock 50-1 success in the Randox Grand National. Waley-Cohen bowed out a winner of both the Aintree highlight and the Cheltenham Gold Cup – a feat only a handful of professional jockeys achieve, let alone an amateur.

May

:: Lester Piggott, the epitome of a racing legend, died aged 86 in Switzerland. An 11-times champion jockey, Piggott won no less than 30 British Classics during his lengthy career in the saddle, steering some true giants of the turf to victory – including nine Derby winners.

:: Charlie Appleby made history as he landed the English, French and Irish 2000 Guineas courtesy of Coroebus, Modern Games and Native Trail.

June

:: Sir Michael Stoute won the Derby for the sixth time, with the Richard Kingscote-ridden Desert Crown oozing class on the Epsom Downs. A subsequent setback ruled him out for the rest of the season, although he is expected to return in 2023.

:: High drama – and long faces – at Royal Ascot, with John Gosden and owner Bjorn Nielsen critical of Frankie Dettori’s ride on Stradivarius in the Gold Cup won by Kyprios.

:: Dettori bounced back to win the Coronation Stakes the following day on Inspiral, but the tension remained palpable and the following week the pair issued a statement in which they agreed to a “sabbatical” in their long-standing partnership.

:: Having missed out on running at Royal Ascot, Trueshan produced a fine weight-carrying performance to win the Northumberland Plate to wide acclaim.

July

:: The much-publicised “sabbatical” did not last too long, and Dettori and Gosden were back together – and winning – with Mighty Ulysses at Newmarket.

:: In the week’s feature – the July Cup – Alcohol Free showed she retained plenty of her old pace to pick up her fourth Group One. The Andrew Balding-trained filly would later sell for 5.4 million guineas at auction.

:: Five meetings were called off due to the unprecedented heatwave that swept the country.

:: Dettori agreed to relinquish the ride on Stradivarius and he was partnered by Andrea Atzeni when he took on Ascot Gold Cup winner Kyprios and Trueshan in the Goodwood Cup. Kyprios came out on top to cement himself as the king of the division.

:: The British Horseracing Authority announced an overhaul of the whip rules – to start in the new year – with disqualification a possibility for winners whose riders have severely contravened the revised regulations and whips are also restricted to the backhand position.

August

:: With nothing left to prove in the mile division, Baaeed stepped up in trip to put his rivals to the sword in the Juddmonte International at York. He thrilled the Knavesmire crowd with his decisive change of gear, leaving defending champion Mishriff – a six-length victor in 2021 – toiling.

September

:: Racing mourned the death of the Queen, described as “racing’s greatest friend” by Frankie Dettori. A prominent owner and breeder, both on the Flat and over jumps, the Queen won every Classic except the Derby, in which she came desperately close with Carlton House in 2011. All racing was called off as a mark of respect on September 9 and 10, with the St Leger staged on Sunday.

:: Christophe Soumillon was banned for two months after appearing to elbow Rossa Ryan out of the saddle in a race at Saint-Cloud. The incident also cost him his position as retained rider to the Aga Khan, who terminated the contract a few days later.

October

:: Sir Mark Prescott enjoyed the “best day” of his racing life when Alpinista capped a six-race unbeaten run with a gutsy success in the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe, swooping late for a famous victory in the hands of Luke Morris on what transpired to be her final career start. Soumillon finished second on Vadeni.

:: There was no perfect finale to the career of Baaeed, who was beaten for the first time in the Champion Stakes as Stoute again worked his magic, this time with Bay Bridge.

:: Kevin Manning did enjoy a dream ending to his riding career though, announcing his immediate retirement after riding one last winner for father-in-law Jim Bolger at Galway.

November

:: Appleby proved himself to be the King of Kentucky as he recorded another three Breeders’ Cup victories at Keeneland. Mischief Magic (Juvenile Turf Sprint), Modern Games (Mile) and Rebel’s Romance (Turf) were the Moulton Paddocks scorers.

:: Not to be outdone, there were also three victories for Aidan O’Brien and Ryan Moore who combined to find the scoresheet with Meditate (Juvenile Fillies’ Turf), Victoria Road (Juvenile Turf) and Tuesday (Filly and Mare Turf).

:: However, the star of the show in Lexington was Flightline, who bowed out with an emphatic victory in the Breeders’ Cup Classic. A 2.5 per cent fractional interest was later sold for $4.6 million.

:: Constitution Hill made a flawless return to action in the Fighting Fifth Hurdle at Newcastle, prompting bookmakers to make him an odds-on Champion Hurdle favourite.

December

:: Frankie Dettori surprised the racing world as he announced he would retire from the saddle at the end of 2023. He had already previously said he would go to Santa Anita for the winter and his spell could have got off to a better start, as he bagged three winners from five rides on Boxing Day.

:: Just 24 hours later, Grand National and Cheltenham Gold Cup-winning rider Davy Russell retired with immediate effect after riding a winner at Thurles.

:: Honeysuckle’s 16-race unbeaten streak was snapped at Fairyhouse as the star mare could finish only third behind Teahupoo and Klassical Dream in the Hatton’s Grace.

:: Bravemansgame lifted the King George VI Chase at Kempton, while Constitution Hill racked up another bloodless success in the Christmas Hurdle.

:: The Leopardstown Christmas Festival belonged to Willie Mullins, with his tally of 13 winners across the four days including a remarkable six-timer on day two. Star novice Facile Vega and Champion Hurdle hopeful State Man were two of his most notable scorers.