Sprewell powers into Derby reckoning with Leopardstown win

Jessica Harrington could have a Betfred Derby contender on her hands after Sprewell recorded an imperious victory in the Derby Trial Stakes at Leopardstown.

Following two respectable runs in maidens last term, the son of Churchill broke his duck when winning a heavy ground four-runner event at Naas in March.

That win came over a mile, but he thrived for the move up to 10 furlong here – quickening clear from Proud And Regal and Londoner shortly after a furlong out and he was still lengthening away from the running-on second Up And Under in the closing stages to finish three lengths to the good.

He was cut from 20-1 from 50-1 for the Epsom Classic on June 3 by Betfair, but the Prix du Jockey Club at Chantilly a day later also appears an option for the upwardly mobile colt.

“We’re very, very happy. We kind of let him down after he won in Naas and he got a bit fat on us so we had to be quite hard on him the last 10 days and he’s come good today,” said Kate Harrington, assistant trainer to her mother.

“He’s got fancy entries everywhere. I know it would be the owner’s dream to go to the English Derby, but we’ll see how he comes out of this. France could be an option as he is very good on soft going.

“Mum and Khalid (Abdul Rahaim) will have a chat and see where we go from here. I think he’s a proper horse and as good as we’ve ever had at that distance.

“I’d say the further he goes the better he’s going to get. He’s a really exciting horse and personally I think he’s only 80 per cent there and there is a good bit more improvement.”

The 6-4 favourite Proud And Regal kept on well for third and trainer Donnacha O’Brien was pleased to see his Group One-winning juvenile blow away the cobwebs.

He said: “I thought he ran well and the first run of the year he might have got a bit tired. The last furlong he got a bit of a bump and he might have just had a blow.

“I thought it was a satisfactory run and we’ll make a plan from here.

“He was just a little bit rusty for his first run of the year.”