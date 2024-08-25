Spycatcher strikes at Deauville once more

Spycatcher rekindled his love affair with Deauville when returning to winning ways in the Group Three Prix de Meautry.

Karl Burke’s six-year-old scored at the same level at this track last summer, as well as going down by just a short head in the Prix Maurice de Gheest.

He was not beaten far when defending his Prix de Ris-Orangis title early last month, finishing just a length and a half behind Shouldvebeenaring in sixth.

Having been given a short break to freshen up, Spycatcher got the better of a late battle with the Clive Cox-trained James’s Delight to get back on the scoresheet, prevailing by a neck under Clifford Lee.

Harry Herbert of owners Highclere Thoroughbred Racing said: “It’s absolutely fantastic, he’s an amazing old servant and it’s just great to see him winning again.

“We’ve been waiting to get his ground all season and Karl said he was in great form going into this race.

“The ground has actually been changing from one way to another over the past few days but it went the right way for him in the end.

“He really is an amazing horse and it’s very special. Karl and his team have done a fantastic job and we were actually going to retire him at one stage but the vet said to just give him time and now he’s back winning Group races again.

“He loves that style of racing out in France and always seems to do well there.

“Deauville isn’t the easiest place to get to but he has a great bunch of owners and they’ve had plenty of fun out there today, which is what it’s all about.”

Make Me King gave new Wathnan Racing trainer Hamad Al Jehani his biggest success since setting up in Newmarket when running out an emphatic winner of the Prix Quincey.

The four-year-old had some decent form in France for Andre Fabre before joining his current connections at the end of last year.

He returned to his homeland in fair form after splitting two creditable efforts in valuable Ascot handicaps with a Newcastle victory and fairly bolted up in this Group Three contest.

James Doyle was happy to track firm favourite Topgear early on and Make Me King ultimately came through strongly to comfortably beat that rival by two and a half lengths over a mile.

Former Derby favourite Arrest remains without a win this season after having to settle for second best for a third straight outing in the Group Two Grand Prix de Deauville.

John and Thady Gosden’s charge was a well-beaten runner-up behind Point Lonsdale in the Ormonde Stakes at Chester and chased home Giavellotto in Newmarket’s Prince of Wales’s Stakes.

He was heavily backed to go one better in France and Kieran Shoemark looked in control of proceedings when kicking on from the front turning for home.

However, German raider Quantanamera came out of the chasing pack and finished strongly, sweeping past to score by four lengths.

Her trainer Andreas Suborics said: “She was impressive. It’s a racecourse where she is particularly effective. The ground, too, was ideal for her.

“However, it was the step up in trip – from 2,000m to 2,500m – that proved decisive on this occasion, as it was the key to her victory.

“Stephane Pasquier rode the perfect race. She beat a good field and that’s a good pointer for the future. We’re now going to head to Ascot for the Qipco British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes on October 19.”