St Leger hope Deira Mile given Great Voltigeur target

Deira Mile, not sighted since finishing a fine fourth in the Derby behind City Of Troy, is on course to run in the Sky Bet Great Voltigeur at York on August 21.

The only reason the son of Camelot would not feature on the Knavesmire in the traditional St Leger trial is if the ground was deemed to be too fast.

Should that be the case, trainer Owen Burrows would take him for a racecourse gallop instead, with the handler believing the test of the Leger distance to be ideal for his charge, and he would not want to risk ruining his Doncaster chances at York if conditions were not suitable.

“He’s all good, we’re very pleased with him and the plan is to give him a start in the Voltigeur,” said Burrows.

“The only way he wouldn’t run was if the ground was very fast and then he might have a racecourse gallop somewhere.

“All along, we’ve felt the Leger is his race and I wouldn’t want to risk jarring him up before that, so we’ll play it by ear but we’re working towards running him there.

“I can’t imagine York letting it get too quick, but who knows with our weather.

“I’ve got one or two going there who the ground won’t make much difference to, but good ground would be perfect for him. Time will tell.”