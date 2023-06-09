‘Stable legend’ Regional out to take step up in class in his stride

Regional will bid for the first Listed win of his career when he lines up in the Sky Bet Achilles Stakes at Haydock.

Ed Bethell’s five-year-old has been an ultra-consistent performer in the handicap ranks for the Middleham-based handler and produced arguably a career best on his seasonal return, making all to claim a competitive York heat in fine style.

He showed plenty of pace when dropping back to the minimum distance on the Knavesmire and connections believe he can now repeat the dose in Merseyside.

“He looked pretty quick at York last time and was pretty exciting then and I’m hoping we might be able to emulate that on a similar track in Haydock,” said Bethell.

“I’m hopeful that the forecast thunderstorms don’t hit before 1.15pm because he likes rattling fast ground. He is in great nick at home and I would be hopeful for a good run.”

It will be the first time Regional has competed in Pattern company since his juvenile days, but he was given a career-high rating of 105 following his York triumph and his handler is excited to see if he can continue climbing the sprinting ladder.

Bethell continued: “He’s always promised that (to be a stakes-level performer) and if you go back to his two-year-old form, he was only beaten a one and a half lengths by Winter Power so on the basis of that form he should be bang there in these types of races.

“I’m looking forward to seeing how he gets on, he’s a bit of a stable legend so fingers crossed.”

It was Karl Burke’s Korker who played second fiddle to Regional at York and the Spigot Lodge handler is hoping the four-year-old can make a snappy exit from the stalls in order to make his presence felt.

He said: “He makes his own problems messing around in the stalls, unfortunately. We’ve done a bit of work with him and if he jumps off anywhere near them he should run well.

“He’s got a lot of ability, but you can’t give three, four, five lengths away in these tough races.

“He the maker of his own downfall I’m afraid, but he doesn’t have a lot to find on ratings and I don’t think we’ve seen the best of him yet.”

Mick Appleby’s Raasel claimed this prize 12 months ago but was disappointing in the Temple Stakes over course and distance most recently – a race in which Charlie Hills’ Equilateral showed there was plenty of life in his eight-year-old legs when second to Dramatised.

It would be nice for him to get another win as he has been a grand horse who has kept up his level of performances throughout his career

“Equilateral is one of the yard favourites and I was delighted with his run at Haydock last time,” said Hills.

“It was a hot race although it did look to favour those drawn near the stands side rail. However, he seems to have come out of that race really well and we are going to give it another go up there.

“Frankie (Dettori) rode him last time and he has won on him before out in Dubai so he knows the horse well enough. He doesn’t like the ground too soft and looking at it the ground at the weekend should be perfect for him.”

Keith Dalgleish’s Prince Of Pillo produced some fine efforts over this trip as a two-year-old and is one of two for Middleham Park Racing in the contest alongside Robert Cowell’s Clarendon House, who makes a quick return to the track following his third in the Dash at Epsom last weekend.

Clarendon House is joined by stablemate Arecibo, with Mondammej (Anthony Britain), Fine Wine (Scott Dixon) and Makarova (Ed Walker) the others heading to post.