Stalwart Kinross flying the flag for Beckett team this year

Ralph Beckett will be looking for stable stalwart Kinross to shine in what could be a transitional year for the Hampshire handler, although he still has genuine Classic aspirations with the likes of Task Force.

Kinross took his tally of wins to 10 last season when securing Grade Two victories in the Lennox Stakes at Goodwood and the City of York Stakes at York.

He then signed off with elite-level runner-up efforts in the Prix de la Foret at ParisLongchamp and Ascot’s British Champions Sprint Stakes, taking his career earnings to over £1.75million.

Now aged seven, the Marc Chan-owned gelding has an important role to play following the departure of some high-profile stablemates.

“We’ve lost a few; Prosperous Voyage, Lezoo, Westover, but Kinross is still around and doing work, showing all his old enthusiasm,” Beckett told Sky Sports Racing.

“He’s in good shape and he’ll start at Ascot in the Jubilee and then we’ll work our way through the rest of the year. He’s in good form and he looks like he’s retained all his enthusiasm, so we’re looking forward to him, as ever.”

Task Force is quoted at between 14-1 and 20-1 for the 2000 Guineas after following up two wins with second place behind Vandeek in the Middle Park at Newmarket, while Skellet is rated a lively outsider for the 1000 Guineas.

Beckett added: “Task Force is training well and at the moment we’ll go straight to Newmarket for the Guineas.

“It’s difficult to know how good he is because he was never a six-furlong horse, either on pedigree or on physique. We stuck at six because it was working and he was quite a free-running horse as a two-year-old.

“He’s settled down a lot over the winter, so we’re looking forward to seeing what he can do.

“Skellet was second in the Oh So Sharp, she’ll probably go for the Guineas as well, she’s done well over the winter.

“There’s a couple of others and a few for the Oaks, plus we’ve got a few Derby entries, including Feigning Madness, who beat Harper’s Ferry on debut, so lots to look forward to. Hopefully, we’ll shake something out.”