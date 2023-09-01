Starlore out to emulate crack sire in Solario Stakes

Starlore bids to add his name to an illustrious roll of honour in the Virgin Bet Solario Stakes at Sandown on Saturday.

The Group Three contest has proved a breeding ground of champions in recent years, with star miler Kingman (2013), Derby hero Masar (2017) and triple Group One winner Too Darn Hot (2018) all on the winners’ board.

Like his sire Kingman, the Sir Michael Stoute-trained Starlore carries the Juddmonte silks and is well fancied to successfully step up in class after making a winning debut over the course and distance.

While the margin of victory was only a nose, the form looks strong, with the third placed Arabian Crown now a Listed winner and the fifth home Devil’s Point subsequently scoring at Ffos Las.

“He’s had a nice amount of time since his first race and it’s going to be another stepping stone,” said Juddmonte’s racing manager Barry Mahon.

“Hopefully he’ll have improved. He’ll need to improve, but hopefully he will.”

David Menuisier’s Devil’s Point was only a length and a half behind Starlore in early July and is set to take him on again after a demolition job in Wales three and a half weeks ago.

His trainer would, however, like to see some rain in Esher.

Menuisier said: “Devil’s Point ran well at Sandown on his first start. He was a bit green, but the form of the race is good, with Arabian Crown subsequently winning a Listed race.

“I’m hoping that the rain comes and there’s a significant amount to make the ground slower than good, as that would help us.

“The horse has been absolutely fine and has improved after each race so we’ll see how he goes.”

The bang-in-form Ralph Beckett saddles impressive Leicester victor Mortlake, while Charlie Appleby is represented by Aablan, who justified cramped odds on his introduction at Newmarket.

Speaking on the Godolphin website, Appleby said: “Aablan has done well since winning on his debut and we feel that the stiff seven at Sandown will suit.

“Like the rest of the field, we are dipping our toe at this level for the first time and it should hopefully provide a nice springboard into an autumn campaign.”

Cerulean Bay has his sights raised by David O’Meara following a couple of low-key wins north of the border, with maiden success at Hamilton followed by a novice victory at Ayr.

The field is completed by Brian Meehan’s Inishfallen, who turns out little over a week after finishing third in a valuable nursery at York.