Starlore team harbouring high hopes after Sandown success

Starlore could be a name to note for owners Juddmonte following his impressive winning debut at Sandown last week.

The Sir Michael Stoute-trained youngster was sent off the 9-2 joint second-favourite for what looked a hot seven-furlong maiden at the Esher track and looks to have a bright future following his professional display in the hands of Ryan Moore

The son of Kingman travelled like a classy operator throughout and once hitting the front, defied his inexperience to hold off the fast-finishing pair of Maximum Dividend and the well-regarded Arabian Crown, who is trained by Charlie Appleby.

“He’s a nice horse and I would say that was a very nice maiden,” said Barry Mahon, European racing manager for owners Juddmonte.

“Sir Michael and the team were very happy with him going into the race and obviously Ryan (Moore) wanted to ride him which was a positive sign.

“I thought he did it well to be fair, I know the Charlie Appleby horse was very well fancied and I would say it was a strong maiden.

“He’s a big, immature horse and I imagine he has a lot of strengthening and maturing to do and hopefully he can develop into a nice colt.”

Last season the Stoute-trained Nostrum started out at Sandown for Juddmonte before going on to compete in Group company at the back-end of the season, and Mahon hopes Starlore could be seen at a similar level having become the first juvenile winner of the campaign for Freemason Lodge.

He continued: “I would say Sir Michael will take his time and won’t rush him because he is an immature horse and I think he will let him mature now and hopefully he will develop into a Group-race performer.

“Sir Michael is a master of finding improvement, so you would hope he will be able to keep finding improvement in him.”