Starlust comes home strongly to land City Walls win

Starlust shone for Ralph Beckett and Hector Crouch when blazing to victory in the John Smith’s City Walls Stakes at York.

The three-year-old is a Group Three winner who was notably only a length and a quarter behind Big Evs in the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint at Santa Anita last season.

His two efforts at six furlongs this season saw him beaten in the Commonwealth Cup Trial and the Commonwealth Cup itself, but in between those runs he was the comfortable winner of a valuable five-furlong handicap on the Knavesmire.

Returning to the track at the same trip and in Listed grade this time, he ran a neat race as the 13-8 favourite and scored by a decisive length and a half from Tom Clover’s Rogue Lightning.

The victory brings into focus his entry in the Group One Nunthorpe at York later in the season, for which his odds were cut from 16-1 to 8-1 with Paddy Power.

“That was pleasing, he seems to enjoy the track here,” Crouch said.

“Everything went very smoothly for me and I’m very happy with the performance.

“He is getting quicker as he’s getting older and he’s turned into a real professional sprinter.

“The Hays (owners) always like to pitch them in the proper races, I’ll leave it to Ralph but I’m sure he’s earned his place if they wish to go to the Nunthorpe.”

Blue For You’s love affair with York continued as he landed the John Smith’s Racing Handicap for the second year running.

David O’Meara’s six-year-old was second in the race in 2022, beaten only half a length, and then won the contest last year when coming home three lengths to the good.

His form on the Knavesmire in general is consistent, with eight runs at the track now yielding three wins, two seconds and a couple of fine efforts in the Hambleton Handicap.

Under Daniel Tudhope, he was a 4-1 chance this time and ensured the trophy remained in the O’Meara yard with a smart length-and-a-quarter success.

“He seems to like the track, we’ve tried him at Ascot a few times and it’s never worked,” the trainer said.

“He’s bounced back from a terrible run down there last time, it’s horses for courses I suppose. He normally runs his race here.

“We’ll go to Goodwood for the Golden Mile and then come back here for the Clipper Handicap.”