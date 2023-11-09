Starlust to continue his travels with Dubai aims

Starlust could tackles further overseas assignments following his fine third at the Breeders’ Cup.

Trained by Ralph Beckett, the Zoustar colt won three of his first six outings, which included a Group Three success in Kempton’s Sirenia Stakes in early September.

That triggered a shot at the Middle Park and having not been disgraced when fifth behind Vandeek, the able youngster was dropped to the minimum distance to take part in the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint at Santa Anita.

Ridden by Frankie Dettori, he was part of an all-British and Irish first three in California and is poised to get more sun on his back if heading to Meydan in the early part of 2024.

There he may get the opportunity to follow in the footsteps of Al Dasim, who won the three-year-old-only Al Wasl Stakes and Dubai Trophy earlier this year.

“It was fantastic, an amazing run,” said Alex Cole, racing manager to owner Fitri Hay.

“The dam, Beyond Desire, improved when dropped back to five and being by Zoustar, he now has a very high commercial value to the Australian market having been placed in a Grade One.”

On plans for the immediate future, Cole added: “There are two very attractive six-furlong races on turf in Dubai for three-year-olds only.

“It’s very likely and we’re just working out a few things with Meydan, but I would expect to see him out there.”

Joining Starlust on the Breeders’ Cup podium for the Hays was the Wesley Ward-trained Nakatomi who was an honourable third in the Breeders’ Cup Sprint, while Mitbaahy has also been added to their ever-expanding band of sprinting talent.

The four-year-old, who has won five times, tasted Group Three success when trained by Roger Varian and will leave Newmarket to join Charlie Hills, who saddled the owners a Royal Ascot winner in the summer when Khaadem struck in the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes.

Cole said: “The Hays also obtained a half-share in a horse called Nakatomi in conjunction with Qatar Racing that was third to Elite Power and Gunite in the dirt sprint, so they had a good Breeders’ Cup.

“We have just acquired a horse called Mitbaahy as well and he has gone to Charlie Hills.”