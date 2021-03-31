Starman to kick off campaign with York outing

Ed Walker intends to start his smart sprinter Starman in the Duke of York Clipper Logistic Stakes on the Knavesmire in May.

The four-year-old son of Dutch Art only made his racecourse debut last July, but quickly made his mark when winning his first three races, culminating in a Listed contest at York in September.

On the back of that, Starman was given a first Group One opportunity in the British Champions Sprint but he could not handle the testing conditions at Ascot and finished down the field behind Glen Shiel.

Walker feels it is best to ignore that run and he is looking forward to the 2021 campaign.

He has filled his frame and strengthened up - we're very excited

“He’s in the Duke Of York. That will be his starting point for the year and we’ll go from there,” said the Upper Lambourn trainer.

“He’s done great. He’s a big horse. He did well to do what he did last year. He has filled his frame and strengthened up – we’re very excited.

“He was an unbeaten Listed winner and went to Ascot in the mud and didn’t like that.

“We’re hoping that back on a sounder surface, he’ll be back to his best. Sometimes it’s not at that meeting at York, but we’ll just have to hope for some fast ground.

“He had looked good and we’ll put a line through Ascot last year, the Champion Sprint. We hope to get him back on track.”

Amniarix heads to Kempton on Monday (PA Wire)

Walker reports Amniarix to be heading to Kempton for the Racing TV Snowdrop Fillies’ Stakes at Kempton on Easter Monday.

He has had this Listed contest in mind since the daughter of Speightstown completed a hat-trick at Wolverhampton in January.

“She on course for the Snowdrop. She’s in good form and that has been the target since she won in January,” he said.

“We’re looking to get some black type.”