Starman tops 13 in Diamond Jubilee

Starman will take on 13 rivals as he bids for a first Group One victory in Saturday’s Diamond Jubilee Stakes at Royal Ascot

Ed Walker’s charge made rapid strides last term, winning his first three starts before meeting with a first defeat when upped in company to the highest level on soft ground on Champions Day.

The four-year-old made a victorious start to 2021 when landing the Duke of York Stakes, where he beat the reopposing Nahaarr – trained by William Haggas – by a neck.

Summerghand (fourth), Ventura Rebel (fifth), Art Power (sixth), Emaraaty Ana (seventh) and Final Song (ninth) will all also try to reverse York form at Ascot.

The third home, Oxted, won the King’s Stand earlier in the week.

Dream Of Dreams was just denied by Hello Youmzain this race last year and he is back for more, while Glen Shiel, who landed the British Champions Sprint last autumn, returns to Group One level after finishing fourth in Ireland on his seasonal bow.

Ballyogan Stakes winner Sonaiyla is the sole Irish-trained runner for Paddy Twomey while Namos represents German trainer Dominik Moser.

Charlie Hills’ pair of Garrus and Royal Commando complete the field along with Happy Power, who is trained by Andrew Balding.

Broome headlines a four-strong team for Aidan O’Brien in the Hardwicke Stakes.

The five-year-old failed to sparkle in 2020, but has been in fine form so far this year, winning his first three starts before going down by just a short head to Helvic Dream in the Group One Tattersalls Gold Cup at the Curragh last month.

Japan and Mogul finished third and sixth respectively in the Coronation Cup at Epsom two weeks ago and they line up again along with Tiger Moth, who finished second in last year’s Melbourne Cup but trailed home last in the Tattersalls Gold Cup on his return.

Hukum heads the home defence for Owen Burrows after winning a Goodwood Listed heat last time, with Haggas upping Ilaraab significantly in company to Group Two level after winning six handicaps on the bounce and rising to a rating of 111.

Haggas has a second string in Pablo Escobarr, while Wonderful Tonight, a dual Group One winner for David Menuisier at the end of last year, is set to make her seasonal bow.

Mark Johnston’s duo of Sir Ron Priestley and Thunderous, plus Bangkok, Deja, Highest Ground, Logician and Albaflora round out 15 declared runners.

A field of 19 runners has been declared for the Jersey Stakes, with Creative Force, Naval Crown and Khartoum prominent in the betting, while O’Brien’s Point Lonsdale leads 10 declarations for the Chesham Stakes.

The Wokingham has drawn a maximum field of 28 plus three reserves, with Snazzy Jazzy carrying top weight under claimer Laura Pearson.

A full field of 19 will go to post for the Golden Gates Stakes, with three reserves waiting in the wings, while 20 run in the Queen Alexandra Stakes, including Chester Cup hero Falcon Eight.