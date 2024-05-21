Stars align for Dancing Gemini to get Derby go-ahead

Roger Teal has given Dancing Gemini the green light to line up in the Betfred Derby following a pleasing racecourse gallop at Epsom on Tuesday morning.

Twice a winner from five starts as a two-year-old last season, the son of 2012 Derby hero Camelot has already come close to claiming Classic glory this spring, finishing a half-length second to Metropolitan in the Poule d’Essai des Poulains, the French 2000 Guineas, at ParisLongchamp.

Another trip across the Channel for the French Derby was under consideration, but having seemingly taken well to the cambered Epsom track in a workout with high-class sprinting stablemate Chipstead, he is poised to take his chance in the world’s most famous Flat race on June 1.

Teal said: “I’m very happy, he looked good coming down the hill. Will (Cox) said he handled the track beautifully and although we didn’t go mad, it was a nice healthy exercise.

“William said it all went well, so I think we will roll our sleeves up and come here. While it’s tempting to go back to France, coming here with a live contender is unbelievable, especially for David Fish and his wife Linda (owners).”

Having never previously raced beyond a mile, Dancing Gemini will be taking a big step into the unknown over a mile and a half in the Derby, but Teal is hopeful his stamina will stand up to the test.

He added: “We actually had discussions about this possibility last year and deduced that although he’s very speedy, he’s bred to be a mile and a half horse. He has such a relaxed manner you can put him to sleep, and I hope we can use his burst of speed at the finish.

“The field has thinned out, which helps us a little bit, and I feel we’ve got to have a crack.

“I have lots of good memories here, as I used to stand in Philip Mitchell’s garden near the start and watch the field go by.

“It’s very exciting to be involved in the Derby this year.”

Irish rider Dylan Browne McMonagle was on board Dancing Gemini in the French 2000 Guineas and looks set to be reunited with Teal’s stable star at Epsom next month.

“Dylan couldn’t make it this morning as he’s riding at Cork, but he’s ridden a Listed winner for Mr Fish and we’ve bought into him because he’s a cool cookie, which is what you need on a big raceday,” said the trainer.