Starzintheireyes swoops late to land Zetland spoils

Rossa Ryan was sporting a big plaster on his face courtesy of Starzintheireyes giving him a bash earlier in the week but all was forgiven as the pair stayed on powerfully to win the Palace Pier Zetland Stakes at Newmarket.

If Ryan had any delusions of grandeur having won the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe on Bluestocking last weekend, he was soon reminded of the ups and downs of the sport when the Ralph Beckett-trained juvenile headbutted him on the gallops.

Thankfully, the damage was only superficial and given the form Beckett’s string are currently in, not surprisingly Ryan did not want to miss any likely winners.

Successful at Pontefract, Bath and already at Newmarket this week since his Arc heroics, Ryan has enjoyed a stellar season and this March Chan-owned colt entered the Derby picture having showcased his stamina.

In a race run in filthy conditions, the youngsters finished well strung out, but with a furlong to run, Charlie Johnston’s Green Storm had shot clear, with the race seemingly in the bag.

Hot favourite Shackleton failed to pick up but Ryan had timed his challenge just right on the Starspangledbanner colt, who had finished second to the smart Field Of Gold on debut and since won easily at Leicester.

As Green Storm began to wander having been in front, Starzintheireyes (9-2) went clear to win by a length.

The winner was introduced into the Derby betting at 25-1 by Betfair and Paddy Power.

Ryan said: “What happened in the week was one of those freak accidents but he has duly obliged today and the only horse he has been beaten by is a Group Three Solario winner of John Gosden’s who ran well in the Lagardere (Field Of Gold).

“I knew he would get lost coming down the hill and the day he won at Leicester it took him forever to organise himself. He’s still learning and was a bit gassy to post, so I took it upon myself to drop him in today, just to get him to relax early, which he did well.

“They went a good honest gallop the whole way and on this ground, I knew he would outbattle everything, I just needed to organise him, hence the sitting into him a little bit earlier than everyone else.

“He’s a big stayer, a big galloping horse. I would say this sort of ground and worse is his conditions and he’s going to grow up an awful lot from two to three, I think. Physically, he’s all there, but mentally it’s coming slowly, but nowhere near the final destination.

“He’s a lovely horse, just things are coming together slowly. I Imagine next year he will be a better horse again.”

Chan could be represented by his stalwart Kinross on British Champions Day and is assembling a smart team of new blood which includes Jessica Harrington’s Group Two winner Green Impact.

He said: “I’m very happy with the performance and according to Rossa he is quite immature mentally and the penny still hasn’t fully dropped, so hopefully there is something to look forward to next year.

“There is a lot of stamina on the dam’s side of Starzintheireyes and he is related to Crystal Ocean, but the sire is Starspangledbanner, so it was interesting to see what we had. It turns out he is a big-actioned horse who likes a mile and a quarter or even more.

“Green Impact is my first home bred and hopefully next year we have lots to look forward to and I will be here a lot. I will hopefully be going to lots of races in the UK and Ireland. It’s very important we have new blood coming through to bring us more action next year.”

He added: “Our trainer Ralph Beckett is red-hot right now. Kinross could possibly go back to Ascot in a week’s time, depending on his condition. That is a high possibility but we will leave that to Ralph Beckett.”