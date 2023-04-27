State Man ‘the one to beat’ ahead of Champion test

With no Constitution Hill to worry about, State Man will be widely expected to end an excellent season on a high in the Paddy Power Champion Hurdle at Punchestown.

Impressive in winning the County Hurdle at Cheltenham and a Grade One novice event at Punchestown at the end of last season, the Willie Mullins-trained six-year-old has this term taken the step up into open company in his stride.

Victories in the Morgiana Hurdle, the Matheson Hurdle and the Irish Champion Hurdle earned him a shot at the Champion Hurdle at Cheltenham – and while no match for Nicky Henderson’s brilliant winner, he was clearly best of the rest and aims to confirm his status as Ireland’s top two-miler on Friday.

“I was happy with him at Cheltenham and he’s in good form. There’s no Constitution Hill so hopefully he’ll be the one to beat,” said Mullins.

The champion trainer also saddles the admirable veteran Sharjah, who finished runner-up to Constitution Hill in the Aintree Hurdle a fortnight ago, as well as the five years younger Vauban.

The latter has finished behind State Man in his last three races, including when fourth in the Champion Hurdle, and Mullins already has one eye on a possible Flat outing later in the year.

He added: “We’ve Sharjah and Vauban in the race as well. Vauban possibly needs a longer trip and we’ll give him a good shot at the Flat later in the season to see what he can do there, but the plan is to go to Punchestown first.”

Gordon Elliott saddles Champion Hurdle and Aintree Hurdle third Zanahiyr and Pied Piper, who was last seen being beaten a head by Faivoir in the County Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival.

Colonel Mustard completes the field, with trainer Lorna Fowler preparing to send him back into action just six days after finishing second in the Scottish Champion Hurdle at Ayr.

She said: “I’m really happy with him. He was beaten fair and square in Ayr but he ran great, beaten by a horse (Rubaud) carrying less weight and a better horse at the weights, so I’d no gripes with it.

“We obviously think a lot of our horse. He’s been lightly-raced this season. Nobody can account for the bounce factor but we’ve given him every chance in every way to bounce back. He’s a good traveller, drinks well and I’m really happy to be going and really happy with him.

“On ratings he’s not going to beat a few, but it could be a tactical race and the prize money is fantastic.

“It just feels the right decision to be going and I really feel that he could run a good race. I hope so anyway.”