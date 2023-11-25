State Man untroubled in Morgiana Hurdle

State Man made a pleasing return to action when retaining his title in the Unibet Morgiana Hurdle at Punchestown.

The chestnut took the contest last year before embarking on a brilliant season that saw him beaten only by Constitution Hill in five runs at Grade One level.

He was the 1-6 favourite for Willie Mullins and Paul Townend in a field of just four and after travelling well in mid-division, he accelerated when rounding the final bend and pulled clear to defeat stablemate Echoes In Rain by five lengths.

“Paul was much happier getting down off him this year than he was last year so maybe there is a bit of improvement there for this season,” said Mullins.

“I thought he’d won turning for home and I was surprised when there was a bit of a shemozzle and I got a bit of a fright for a couple of seconds, but was happy enough then.

“Impaire Et Passe will go to Fairyhouse next weekend (Hatton’s Grace Hurdle) and we’ll try to keep them apart for as long as we can. They all have to get there in March so we’ll concentrate on the domestic scene for the moment.”

Townend added: “He’s very good. He quickened up smartly down the straight.

“It was grand to get a lead on this lad actually because he put his eye in on the first couple of hurdles whereas when he is dawdling away in front, he can actually go down and bunny hop them a little bit.”