State occasion taking centre stage at Punchestown

State Man will take the first step on the path back to the Champion Hurdle when he defends his Unibet Morgiana Hurdle title at Punchestown on Saturday.

The two-mile Grade One has been dominated by his trainer Willie Mullins, who has won the race 12 times in total and in every year barring 2020 since Thousand Stars struck in 2011.

Hurricane Fly won this three times, and now State Man has the chance to join the list of Closutton champions to score twice in the Saturday feature of Punchestown’s Winter Festival, joining the likes of Nichols Canyon and Sharjah.

A winner of seven of his 10 career starts, State Man ran out a decisive four-length scorer 12 months ago before claiming a further three Grade One contests on home soil, during a campaign which also included a second to Constitution Hill at Cheltenham, and connections are confident he can once again cement his position as Ireland’s leading two-mile hurdler.

“State Man had a brilliant season last year apart from running into Constitution Hill,” said State Man’s jockey Paul Townend, who is searching for his fourth win in the race and will also partner Gold Cup hero Galopin Des Champs in the John Durkan on Sunday.

“Hopefully we can get on the board in the Grade One races and look forward to the rest of the winter after that.”

Patrick Mullins, assistant to his father, added: “It’s obviously a fascinating race and often has a small field with two or three good horses.

He should be up to winning it and on ratings he is well clear of Pied Piper and Echoes In Rain

“Hurricane Fly won it plenty and State Man won it last year. He made the running last year and I wouldn’t be surprised if he has to make it again, but it doesn’t bother him, he’s well able to jump and well able to make his own running.

“He should be up to winning it and on ratings he is well clear of Pied Piper and Echoes In Rain. He worked very well at the Curragh on Tuesday and it’s an ideal place to start the season.”

Joining State Man in the line-up is Closutton stablemate Echoes In Rain, who has been kept busy on the Flat since scoring at the track in the spring, while Gordon Elliott is responsible for the other two contenders, Pied Piper and Fils D’oudairies.

The former arrives fighting fit after being touched off in the Cesarewitch and Joey Logan, racing manager for owners Caldwell Construction Ltd, is hopeful he will get his moment in the spotlight following some narrow reversals at the biggest meetings in both codes.

He said: “He worked on Wednesday and we were very happy with him. Obviously it is a very tough race with State Man and Willie’s other horse is in it.

“He’s had a run in Newmarket and hopefully it can prepare him for his jumping season.

“He’s in a tough position and he’s been quite an unlucky horse. He was beaten a nose at Cheltenham (County Hurdle), dead-heated at Aintree (as a novice), got no luck at Royal Ascot and was touched off at Newmarket (in the Cesarewitch). There are not too many horses that can do what he’s after doing.”

Elsewhere on the card, dual Stayers’ Hurdle winner Flooring Porter runs right-handed for the first time in over two and a a half years in the Liam & Valerie Brennan Florida Pearl Novice Chase.

Gavin Cromwell’s Cheltenham Festival hero made a seamless switch to the larger obstacles at Prestbury Park last month and his achievements over timber set the standard in a Grade Two with a deep appearance.

“He is an older and wiser horse and a little bit more manageable nowadays so we’ll give it a go,” said Cromwell of Flooring Porter’s return to Punchestown’s right-handed set-up.

“It is a good big, galloping track so hopefully he’ll be OK. He has really taken to chasing and loves it. He has plenty of scope for a horse that is not very big and hopefully the future is bright for him.”

Noel Meade’s Affordale Fury accounted for Favori De Champdou when they met at Galway on their respective chasing bows and the Albert Bartlett runner-up is another high-class operator in the field, as is Sandor Clegane, who was a place behind Affordale Fury at the Festival in March.

Paul Nolan’s six-year-old bumped into some useful looking rivals when making his fences debut over two miles and his handler is eager to see a clean round of jumping as he returns to a more appropriate staying trip.

“It is a very, very good race and even though it is over the three miles, with Flooring Porter in it, it is going to be a truly-run race,” said Nolan.

“He’s going to have to jump very well and he’s still a maiden going into it. They have all had one or maximum of two runs over fences so we’re just hoping that he will jump well and he will come out of the race giving us nice plans to make for the future.

“We had an official mark of 141 (over hurdles) and Flooring Porter is 156. He’s spent extra years over hurdles and is a multiple Stayers’ Hurdle winner. He’s not the only good horse in it and it’s a decent race, but I think our lad is a three-miler and I just hope he will jump well.”