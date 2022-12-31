Stattler leads latest Mullins challenge on Tramore feature

Willie Mullins is bidding for a seventh win in eight years in the Savills New Year’s Day Chase at Tramore by fielding three of the five runners in the Grade Three race.

Hot on the heels of dominating Leopardstown’s Christmas meeting, the champion trainer will be hoping Stattler can emerge as a Gold Cup prospect.

Mullins used Tramore as a stepping stone to Gold Cup glory for Al Boum Photo, who won this race four years in a row, but his retirement means there will be a new name on the roll of honour.

Winner of the National Hunt Chase at Cheltenham in March, Stattler faces stablemates El Barra and Cilaos Emery and perhaps more pertinently Henry de Bromhead’s 2021 Gold Cup winner Minella Indo.

“Stattler, Cilaos Emery and El Barra, the three of them will go down there,” said Mullins.

“Stattler was three from three last year and I just thought I’d go down there for softer ground and we’re going to get that down there.

“He’s in great form, but he’s up against it with Henry’s horse. I just thought it was a great place to be starting his season.

“I think he has (improved again). He’ll probably want a further trip, but two miles and five (furlongs) around there in heavy ground, the type of horses that are going to be down there, stamina is going to come into play and that’s his forte.

“It’s going to be a tough task for the other two. Cilaos Emery just might not handle that ground and El Barra has the benefit of a few runs but possibly the conditions of the race won’t suit him.”

Pat Griffin’s Roi Mage completes the field.