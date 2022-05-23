Stay Alert staying at Listed level for now
Hughie Morrison will resist stepping promising filly Stay Alert up in class for the time being after she chased home Oaks contender Nashwa at Newbury.
The three-year-old daughter of Fastnet Rock showed plenty of spark when making her debut on the all-weather over a mile at Lingfield in January and underlined that favourable impression when switching to a mile and a half to score in a novice at Wolverhampton after a three-month break.
Morrison set her sights higher in the Listed Haras De Bouquetot Fillies’ Trial and she improved again to finish a length and three-quarters behind well-supported Epsom Classic hope Nashwa.
However, Morrison is keen not to over-face her and is eyeing a return to the Berkshire track for her next outing.
“Stay Alert is a nice filly. She looks it, doesn’t she?,” said Morrison. “She looks strong and we expected a big run. We were pretty nervous about the faster ground but she coped with it.
“There is another Listed race, the Abingdon Stakes, over 10 furlongs for fillies in about three weeks. If we are happy with her, that is what we will go for, all being well.”
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox