Stayers’ assignment not ruled out for Darver Star

Gavin Cromwell has not ruled out Darver Star contesting the Stayers’ Hurdle at Cheltenham, despite expressing concerns over whether he will stay the three-mile trip.

The 10-year-old was narrowly denied a seventh career success over hurdles in the valuable Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Betting Guide Hurdle at Lingfield last weekend, finding Brewin’Upastorm a length and a quarter too good.

Third in the 2020 Champion Hurdle, Darver Star was seventh in the Marsh Novices’ Chase at the Festival meeting last year and Cromwell is adamant he will not be going back over fences in the foreseeable future.

“He will definitely stay over hurdles,” said the Navan-based handler. “There is no definite plan for him – he has plenty of options, but they are all over hurdles.”

Darver Star showed he retained plenty of ability when landing a minor event over two miles and three furlongs at Punchestown by 20 lengths prior to the three-runner affair at Lingfield, where he was overhauled in the final furlong, having got into a tussle with eventual third, Goshen, early in the straight.

However, Cromwell is still mulling over a tilt at the Stayers’ Hurdle on March 17, for which he is a best-priced 50-1.

He added: “He is entered in the Stayers’ Hurdle, but on the evidence of that run the other day, it might possibly be a bit too far for him.

“It was holding ground at Lingfield and when he joined Goshen and went up his inside, he latched on, travelled very strong and did a little bit too much too early in the race.

“If he does go to the Stayers’, we probably won’t run him beforehand, but he has the option of the Grade Two Boyne Hurdle (at Navan on February 20).

“There is also a Grade Two at Fairyhouse at the Easter Festival, plus there is also the option of Aintree. They are all options. We will have a think – there is no rush, but he has come out of it all right and all is good.”