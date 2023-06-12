Stickels ‘happy’ with Ascot conditions ahead of uncertain forecast

Ascot clerk of the course Chris Stickels is preparing for unsettled weather ahead of the start of the five-day Royal meeting next week.

The track has been bereft of any significant rainfall for the last few weeks and although isolated thunderstorms are forecast at the Berkshire venue until Tuesday morning, temperatures are set to remain high in the coming days.

Stickels is struggling to find much clarity from the metrological forecasts ahead of the meeting, which starts next Tuesday.

On Monday afternoon, he said: “We are very happy with where we are. The track is in lovely condition. The grass coverage is lovely and thick and it is a nice racing surface.

“At the moment we are just maintaining it so we can apply more water if we need to closer to the event. The forecast is tricky because we may get thunderstorms later today, then drier weather, then maybe a slightly trickier week next week.

“There are varying scenarios at the moment. Different models are giving us different information, but it will not be a settled week next week.

“It makes things more complicated when the forecast isn’t settled.”

The Queen Anne Stakes – which sees a potential clash between Breeders’ Cup Mile and Lockinge hero Modern Games, Coronation Stakes and Prix Jacques Le Marois heroine Inspiral, and last season’s Irish 2,000 Guineas winner Native Trail – is the first of three Group One races on the opening day.

Stickels and his team are pulling out all the stops to ensure they are not caught out by the vagaries of the weather.

He added: “From tomorrow (Tuesday) there will be daily going updates. GoingStick readings will be taken tomorrow, then on Friday, then every day from Sunday. We will be monitoring the situation and updating things.

“We have been watering every day. At present, we are a mixture of good, good to firm, and firm, depending on where we are with our watering.

“We haven’t had rain for months. You’d be rock hard if we didn’t water, but we are very happy with where we are at the moment.”