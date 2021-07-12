Still good things to come from Fev Rover – Fahey

Richard Fahey retains all his faith in Qipco 1000 Guineas third Fev Rover.

The filly was subsequently well fancied for the Irish Guineas, but finished only 10th behind Empress Josephine and was then sixth of 11 as Alcohol Free won the Coronation Stakes at Royal Ascot.

A Group Two winner in France last year, Fahey believes a step up in trip may see her return to form.

“She’s had a sinus problem since her last run, so hopefully we’ll get that tidied up and I still haven’t given up on her,” said Fahey, speaking at the launch of the Go Racing In Yorkshire Summer Festival, which runs from July 17-25.

“I might just step her up in trip. She wants fast ground. I know she’s won on soft, but every time I enter it rains. The only time we’ve run her on decent ground was in the Guineas when she ran a blinder.

“We’ll get her back, she’s not finished yet. I’ve got her in the Nassau, but I’d say that will be a warm race, the Falmouth was a warm race, too.

“As a Group Two winner last year I can’t really drop her in grade to find an easy race and get her confidence back, so she’s got to bat away at the highest level.”

Another of Fahey’s good juveniles last season was Rhythm Master, who was third in the Prix Morny and the Mill Reef and hinted at a return to form when fourth in the Jersey Stakes at the Royal meeting.

Rhythm Master winning on debut at Haydock (PA Archive)

“He’s been very hit and miss this season,” said Fahey.

“He’s got a bad attitude before the race. You see him on a morning and he’s a perfect gentleman, but when he gets to the races he’s thinking of everything bar racing.

“I thought he ran a great race in the Jersey and he’s a solid horse, but he just lets himself down badly at the races.

“I’m just hoping his last race will have made a man of him and help him grow up. He is talented. I just hope he matures.

“He’ll be in the Lennox at Goodwood, but I think he is ground dependent, he doesn’t want it too quick.”