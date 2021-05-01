Storting stars in Thirsk feature

Storting caused an 18-1 surprise to win Thirsk’s richest ever race – the Cliff Stud Thirsk Hunt Cup.

Mick Channon’s five-year-old hit the front a long way from home under Tony Hamilton and had to be game as the challengers came from behind.

Richard Hannon’s Nugget, winner of the Spring Cup, and Sir Michael Stoute’s Astro King were making ground hand over fist, but Storting held on by a neck and half a length.

Channon said: “We felt Storting had a good chance from his draw (seven) and I thought Tony rode a great race.

“He is a homebred for Jon and Julia Aisbitt. Unfortunately, he has had quite a few problems, but we have got him through it all and it is lovely to win a nice prize like this.

“The drop back to a mile looked to play to his strengths. In fairness, he is a pretty talented horse with a nice pedigree and hopefully he can kick on from here.”

Hamilton said: “We jumped away and I thought they were going to go a gallop in front, but they slowed it down on the bend.

“I had a nice position to manoeuvre out once we turned in and, from two furlongs down, I always felt I was going to hold on.

“I think the fact I was able to get a nice pitch from my draw was a help because I was able to dictate from where I was in the straight. They were coming late, but I had already gone.

“Mick, in fairness, fancied Storting when we spoke before the race. He felt he could win and, fair play, he was right.”