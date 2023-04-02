Story stakes Guineas claim with Leopardstown Trial triumph

Never Ending Story led an Aidan O’Brien domination of both the colts’ and fillies’ Guineas trials at Leopardstown.

Contesting the Group Three Ballylinch Stud “Priory Belle” 1,000 Guineas Trial Stakes, Never Ending Story came into the race the 2-1 favourite after landing the Silver Flash at the same grade and track last season.

The daughter of Dubawi ended her term with third place in the Prix Marcel Boussac and was starting her three-year-old campaign under Ryan Moore at Leopardstown.

Ahead of only a handful of rivals and travelling widest of all around the final bend, the filly rallied under Moore to pick off the field one by one.

Eventually collaring the leader, Kieran Cotter’s Matilda Picotte, Never Ending Story crossed the line two and a half lengths ahead and was trimmed from 20-1 to 8-1 for the Qipco 1000 Guineas by bookmaker Paddy Power as a result.

O’Brien said: “We are delighted with her as she hadn’t really come yet, you can see it in her coat.

“She can go to one of the Guineas and the step up in trip shouldn’t be a problem to her.

“(Stablemate) Meditate is the plan for Newmarket and she could go for one of the other Guineas. We will go gently on her.”

Earlier in the afternoon, O’Brien’s Hans Andersen made light work of the Ballylinch Stud “Red Rocks” 2,000 Guineas Trial Stakes.

The Frankel colt won a maiden last term and was then a good second to stablemate Aesop’s Fables in the Group Two Futurity Stakes at the Curragh in August.

He was soundly beaten by Al Riffa next time out in the Group One National Stakes, but was nevertheless the 8-13 favourite when making his seasonal debut and stepped down in grade.

Patiently ridden by Moore until two furlongs from home, he swept clear of his four rivals to prevail by two and a half lengths when encouraged by little more than hands and heels.

O’Brien was pleased with the performance, particularly considering the heavy ground, and is considering the Irish or French Guineas, plus the French Derby for his Classic targets.

He said: “I’m delighted with him. He could be an Irish Guineas horse or a French Derby horse and that’s what we are looking at.

“He had experience from last year. He quickened up well and is a very good mover.

“He’s obviously a good ground horse, he moves very long and low. That’s not his ground but he got through it.

“It’s never ideal (running on heavy ground) but we always run if we can at all. It’s never going to suit every horse all the time, but at least he got started. All that could happen is that he might not win.

“He could look at the French Guineas or the Irish Guineas on the way to the French Derby.”