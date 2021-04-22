Stradivarius poised to make Ascot return

Stradivarius is one of the stars set to be on show for Royal Ascot Trials Day on Wednesday.

John and Thady Gosden’s popular stayer is among 14 entries for the Longines Sagaro Stakes – a Group Three contest which acts as a perfect springboard to the Gold Cup at the Royal meeting in June.

Already a three-time Gold Cup winner, Stradivarius has returned to training as a seven-year-old with the primary objective of matching the legendary Yeats in landing the two-and-a-half-mile showpiece for a fourth time.

His potential rivals on his seasonal reappearance include Alan King’s Trueshan – winner of the Qipco British Champions Long Distance Cup at Ascot in October – and the Mark Johnston-trained Nayef Road.

The latter was runner-up to Stradivarius in both the Gold Cup and the Goodwood Cup last summer.

Joseph O’Brien is responsible for the three Irish-trained contenders in Baron Samedi, Master Of Reality and Twilight Payment.

Group Three honours are also up for grabs in the following Merriebelle Stable Commonwealth Cup Trial.

The six-furlong contest is set to see the reappearance of Clive Cox’s Supremacy, who claimed Group One glory in the Middle Park Stakes at Newmarket in September.

Supremacy winning the Middle Park Stakes (PA Archive)

He could be take on by the Charlie Appleby-trained Naval Crown, who was runner-up to Tactical in the Free Handicap last week.

Martyn Meade’s Method and Mighty Gurkha from Archie Watson’s yard also feature among 11 hopefuls.

Plenty of familiar names are in contention for the Paradise Stakes, a trial for the Queen Anne Stakes at Royal Ascot.

The 12 entries for the Listed heat include Duke Of Hazzard (Paul and Oliver Cole), Sir Busker (William Knight), Marie’s Diamond (Mark Johnston) and Stormy Antarctic (Ed Walker).