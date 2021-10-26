Stradivarius to race next year
Stradivarius is set to carry on racing as an eight-year-old, connections of the veteran stayer have revealed.
Following discussions, owner Bjorn Nielsen and joint trainers John and Thady Gosden have decided to keep the three-time Ascot Gold Cup winner in training in 2022.
The Royal Ascot showpiece, in which he finished fourth this season, will again be a main objective – preceded by a prep run.
“He’s still training as he did four years ago, so we’re happy to race on. We’re looking forward to it,” Nielsen told www.sportinglife.com.
The owner reports Stradivarius is expected to reappear in either the Sagaro Stakes at Ascot or Yorkshire Cup at York, before heading to Ascot.
Stradivarius won three of his six races this year – the Sagaro, the Lonsdale Cup and Doncaster Cup. The son of Sea The Stars is also a four-time Goodwood Cup winner.
