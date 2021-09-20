Straight Answer delivers clear-cut Blenheim verdict
Straight Answer maintained his perfect racecourse record when taking the Listed Ballyhane Blenheim Stakes at Fairyhouse
The Ger Lyons-trained two-year-old, who is owned and was bred by Juddmonte, won a maiden race on debut at the Curragh in August.
That victory was followed up by another over the same six-furlong trip at Fairyhouse, with the colt this time an impressive five-and-a-half-length winner under Colin Keane.
Starting as the 2-1 favourite, the bay defeated six rivals and was unchallenged from the two-furlong pole to the line.
“We’re absolutely thrilled, he’s a work in progress,” said assistant trainer Shane Lyons.
“Ger and Barry (Mahon – Juddmonte’s European racing manager) will speak to the Abdullah family and see where we go now. He’ll probably be finished for this season.
“He’s a horse that we’ve loved and we have to thank the Abdullah family for bringing horses like this into our yard because this is what we get up in morning for. He’s going to keep us warm over the winter.
“You can see him walking around there, he’s very calm and collected and he’s what a good horse needs to be. He’ll keep us dreaming anyway.”