Streets Of Doyen taking Velka Pardubicka challenge
John McConnell’s Streets Of Doyen has set sail for a Czech adventure as he prepares to take his chance in the Velka Pardubicka at Pardubice racecourse on Sunday.
The 10-year-old is one of two horses travelling from Ireland for the famously daunting race, with Gordon Elliott’s Coko Beach the other contender likely to be familiar to those watching from Britain and Ireland.
Streets Of Doyen has some cross-country experience on his CV already, having run in the La Touche Cup at Punchestown in May when making it as far as the 16th obstacle before parting ways with Alex Harvey.
It is his brother Ben Harvey who will take the ride this time, setting out with just over four miles and two furlongs ahead of him and 31 obstacles including banks, ditches, rails and the famous Taxis fence.
“He left early this morning and Ben has gone over to ride him,” said McConnell on Tuesday.
“He’s the sort of horse that will either take to it or he won’t, so it could all be over very quickly or he could run a big race.
“The owners were keen to go there as they really enjoy their cross-country racing.
“He was starting to run a big race in the La Touche and just knuckled over at the drop bank in Punchestown so he can definitely do it.”
