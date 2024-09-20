Strength expected to make Mill Reef impact

Adrian Keatley is backing Symbol Of Strength to put his big-race experience to good use in the Dubai Duty Free Mill Reef Stakes at Newbury on Saturday.

A winner on his second start at Ayr in late July, the Kodiac colt went on to finish a close third as an 80-1 shot for the Gimcrack at York before proving that effort was no fluke with a determined Group Three success in the Sirenia Stakes on the all-weather at Kempton a fortnight ago.

Keatley’s charge will face a number of less-exposed rivals on his return to the turf in Berkshire this weekend, but the trainer feels he merits his place in the Group Two field.

“He’s in great nick and came out of his last race well. We’re very happy with him at home, we think the track will suit him and hopefully the ground stays good,” said North Yorkshire-based Keatley.

“We’re looking forward to the challenge. We’re after having two practice runs at this level, we were beaten a length the first time in the Gimcrack and won the last day when things went against us, so we’re very hopeful of a big run.”

Symbol Of Strength renews rivalry with the Gimcrack runner-up Shadow Of Light, who prior to York had impressed in winning his first two outings at Yarmouth and Newmarket.

“We have been very pleased with Shadow Of Light since the Gimcrack, when he gained some valuable experience at this level,” trainer Charlie Appleby told the Godolphin website.

“This looks another competitive event but our horse appears to have come forward since York and, if the ground is on the slower side, it shouldn’t be an inconvenience.

“We go into the race with plenty of confidence.”

Shadow Of Light is joined at the head of the market by the Richard Fahey-trained Powerful Glory, who made a deep impression when justifying odds-on favouritism on his debut at Pontefract last month.

Bruce Raymond is racing manager for Powerful Glory’s owner Sheikh Rashid Dalmook Al Maktoum and also looks after the racing interests of Jaber Abdullah, whose colours will be carried by another winning debutant in Jack Channon’s Sarab Star.

Raymond said: “Richard Fahey’s horse I thought had a very good winning chance, certainly a good each-way chance.

“His form hasn’t worked out much, but he’s a lovely horse and I think he could go pretty close.

“They were confident before Pontefract and he won well, so I think he’s got a good chance, hopefully, but it’s a good race of course.

“Jack’s horse is going to be one of the outsiders, but he was pretty confident going to Salisbury and I think he can improve a bit and has got a nice outside chance.”

Bargain-buy Brian has enjoyed a fine campaign for trainer Sylvester Kirk, breaking his duck over this course and distance and landing a valuable sales race at Newmarket.

The son of Shaman has also finished third in the Chesham Stakes at Royal Ascot and third in the Sirenia on his most recent outing, prompting connections to stump up the required £5,000 to supplement him for the Mill Reef earlier this week.

“We’re looking forward to it, just being in the race and having a little squeak is great,” said Kirk.

“There’s a bit of rain forecast, which I think I will help him. It’s the owners’ local racetrack and they thought ‘why not’ (supplement), so that’s why we’ve done it.

“It’s a proper race, one of the best races to win as a two-year-old, and he’s certainly had enough experience, hasn’t he?

“He didn’t cost a lot, the owners have had great fun with him, he’s in great form and he’ll go and take his chance.”