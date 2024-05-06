Stripes earns his Irish Guineas ticket

Bright Stripes sprang a 16-1 surprise when coming from last to first to land the Coolmore Stud Paddington Irish EBF Tetrarch Stakes at the Curragh.

Andy Oliver’s charge trailed in 23 lengths behind Battle Cry on his three-year-old debut at Leopardstown last month, where Samuel Colt went down by just half a length as runner-up to his stablemate.

The Aidan O’Brien-trained Samuel Colt was backed as if defeat was out of the question on this occasion, going off as the 4-11 favourite.

However, he flattered to deceive when coming through to challenge Norwalk Havoc towards the end of the mile contest and Bright Stripes breezed past both of those rivals under a canny ride from Billy Lee.

The son of Starspangledbanner was a length in front at the finishing line and Oliver said: “We were very concerned about the ground, as he’s such a good-moving horse.

“Last year, we didn’t get anything else and his run in the Killavullan (when second at Group Three level) was on very heavy ground. This year, on the first day out, he encountered similar ground and just didn’t seem to like it at all.

“We expected the ground to dry out today, but it didn’t and I thought long and hard about not running him.

“Billy switched him off and he really accelerated. It just goes to show how much we really know! He was very impressive.

“The only day he got good ground was when he won his maiden at Naas.

“He’s in the Irish Guineas and all being well that is where he’ll go next. If he follows last year’s winner (Paddington), I’ll be happy enough with that!”

Young apprentice Rory Mulligan enjoyed a real thrill when 9-1 chance Asian Daze ran out an easy winner of the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Fillies Handicap, giving the jockey just a third career success and his first at the Curragh.

Johnny Murtagh’s three-year-old was always travelling well in a prominent position and ultimately prevailed by three and a half lengths from staying-on favourite Sluice.