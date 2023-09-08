‘Stronger’ Tahiyra returns to action in Matron test

All eyes will be on Tahiyra when the brilliant filly returns to action in the Coolmore America “Justify” Matron Stakes at Leopardstown on Saturday.

Sensational when winning the Moyglare Stud Stakes 12 months ago, Dermot Weld’s charge was narrowly beaten by Mawj as a hot favourite for the 1000 Guineas at Newmarket in May – but has since added to her Group One tally with victories in the Irish Guineas and the Coronation Stakes at Royal Ascot.

Having enjoyed a midsummer break, the daughter of Siyouni returns as one of the star attractions on the opening afternoon of the Irish Champions Festival and jockey Chris Hayes is hopeful she can pick up where she left off.

“I’m looking forward to it, we haven’t seen her since Royal Ascot so I’d be looking forward to her lining up,” he said.

“Hopefully the ground will be nice and I suppose we’ve an adequate draw – she’s drawn fairly low (stall four of 13). I haven’t gone through it in great detail yet but I presume with that amount of runners there should be a decent level of pace, so fingers crossed.

“She just finds everything so easy – she finds going fast easy, she finds going slow easy and there are no issues or anything with her.

“In a race, no matter what pace they’re going, it feels like slow motion when you’re sitting on her, so hopefully that will be the same on Saturday.”

While Hayes feels Tahiyra has improved physically, he admits she is unlikely to be at peak fitness ahead of her first competitive outing in nearly three months.

He added: “I’ve sat on her plenty and she has strengthened up quite well – she’s a stronger filly than she was earlier in the year.

“She hasn’t run in a while so she’ll obviously come and improve as her autumn campaign progresses, but she’s definitely ready to start and put her best foot forward, so hopefully we can get the right result and go forward from there.”

One of the biggest dangers to Tahiyra is her older stablemate Homeless Songs, aboard whom Hayes won last year’s Irish 1,000 Guineas.

The Frankel filly has not been seen in competitive action since pushing Buckaroo close in the Heritage Stakes at Leopardstown in early April, but Hayes is nevertheless wary of the threat she poses in the hands of Oisin Murphy.

He said: “She hasn’t run in a long time, but she ran Buckaroo quite close in Leopardstown and she’s in good shape and looks well.

“She’s drawn right beside Tahiyra, so tactically it will be interesting, but my filly is quite versatile and Homeless Songs is quite versatile.

“We both like to come off a fast pace and I’d imagine with a bit of luck in running the two fillies should definitely represent the boss and ourselves well.”

Homeless Songs is one of two runners declared for owners Moyglare Stud Farm along with the Paddy Twomey-trained Just Beautiful, who notched her first win since being bought out of Ivan Furtado’s yard two years ago in the Group Two Lanwades Stud Stakes at the Curragh in May.

“Homeless Songs is in good shape, she might be a week or two short and if Leopardstown don’t water and it stays as hot and sunny as this and the ground is fast she probably won’t run, but she’s declared and we’ll just see,” said Moyglare’s Fiona Craig.

“Just Beautiful loves fast ground. She got a splint after we bought her and it’s taken a while to get her right, but her last run was her first run on fast ground for us and she did it well.

“She will suit Leopardstown and Paddy has been training her for this for quite a long time.

“Obviously, Tahiyra gets 5lb from both of ours, but at the end of the day, if you’re not in you can’t win, so we’ll see how it goes.”

Aidan O’Brien fits Meditate with blinkers for the first time, while three-time course winner Zarinsk must be respected for trainer Ger Lyons.

British raiders Rogue Millennium (Tom Clover), Olivia Maralda (Roger Varian) and Prosperous Voyage (Ralph Beckett) add further spice to the one-mile contest.