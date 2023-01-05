Subjectivist progressing towards possible return at Saudi Cup meeting
Not seen since claiming Royal Ascot glory two years ago, Subjectivist could return to action on the Saudi Cup undercard in Riyadh next month.
The six-year-old was a brilliant winner of the Gold Cup in 2021, having previously landed the Prix Royal-Oak at ParisLongchamp and the Dubai Gold Cup at Meydan.
However, it later emerged he had suffered what was potentially a career-threatening leg injury in winning at the Royal meeting and while there were initially hopes he would be back in 2022, he was ultimately unable to defend his Gold Cup crown.
Subjectivist is now back in full work, though, and while trainer Charlie Johnston is taking a day by day approach, he is pleased with what he has seen so far.
Johnston, who this week took over the training licence fully from his record-breaking father Mark, said: “Entries closed yesterday morning for the Saudi Cup meeting and Subjectivist has been entered in the Red Sea Turf Handicap – the one-mile-seven-furlong race.
“He’s been back in work since early October and has been cantering all the way through December and into January now.
“There’s still a long way to go – we haven’t started to turn the screw just yet with any faster work.
“Every day the fingers are crossed watching him, but so far so good.”
