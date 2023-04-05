Subjectivist taking direct path to Ascot Gold Cup

Subjectivist will head straight to Royal Ascot as connections attempt to give the six-year-old the best possible chance of winning a second Gold Cup.

The son of Teofilo broke Stradivarius’ stranglehold on Ascot’s feature contest when storming to a five-length success in the Group One contest in 2021, but it was a long 618 days before he was seen on the track again having suffered a career-threatening injury.

He made his comeback in Saudi Arabia in February before moving on to Dubai last month in a bid to win a second Dubai Gold Cup and ran a pleasing race to finish third, beaten five lengths behind Broome.

Having come out of that race well, the six-time winner is enjoying a few easy weeks before being put through his paces again ahead of the Royal meeting, with trainer Charlie Johnston keen not to over-exert Dr Jim Walker’s fragile warrior away from the top staying contests.

“We’ve had a bit of debate about Sagaros and Yorkshire Cups and things, but the plan now for him, all being well and should we be able to get him there, is to go straight to Ascot,” said Johnston.

“With that in mind he’s just swimming and on the water walker at the moment and having an easy couple of weeks before we try to build him back up for the Gold Cup.

“We have a big, black cloud hanging over us every day now since his tendon injury and how long is a piece of string really, we don’t know how many bullets are left in the gun for us to fire and with that in mind we don’t really want to waste any in races like a Sagaro.

“He’s going to be campaigned in the three or four races that we really want to win and, touch wood, he has taken two races in a four-week window quite well.

“But once you’ve had a tendon injury, that is always something that is hanging over you to some degree and as a result we are only going to go into battle when it matters and the next time that will be, will be the Ascot Gold Cup.”